‘Whatever the result, it's going to be a heartbreak’: SS Rajamouli pens note ahead of IPL 2025 finale

SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the most renowned and successful filmmakers in Indian cinema. He is currently in the spotlight owing to the never-ending buzz surrounding his next project, SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more.

SS Rajamouli’s note ahead of IPL 2025 finale

Despite his busy schedule, it seems the director has spared some time to keep a tab on the ongoing IPL matches this season.

Advertisement

Well, the Premier League’s final playoff is scheduled for June 3, 2025, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

He recently took to X and dropped a note ahead of the impending finale between the two deserving teams. The filmmaker highlighted that both team captains deserve to lift the trophy in equal measure.

However, the director remarked that the final result in either case will be heartbreaking, where only one team will win. An excerpt from his note read, “Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…”

SS Rajamouli broke the silence on his future project Mahabharata

SS Rajamouli’s films so far have always been associated with a running theme of grandeur. Prime examples of the same are his movies RRR and Baahubali.

For some time now, reports about the director taking up a project on the Mahabharata had been rife.

While the director had kept mum when it came to confirming any information on the project, he recently did give a heads-up on the same, confirming one of the actors who would be a part of it.

Advertisement

Speaking at a pre-release event for the film HIT-The Third Case, Rajamouli tagged Nani and said, “Definitely, Nani will be part of my film based on Mahabharata."

SS Rajamouli’s next big project SSMB29

Fast forward to now, the director is shooting his next immediate project, titled SSMB29. A globe-trotting adventure in the making, the movie stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, marking their first-ever collaboration.

The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The makers have kept a strict policy against leaking any information on the movie so far.

Massive sets have been constructed for the film, and it is expected to bring a grand spectacle on-screen. The project is reportedly scheduled for release sometime in 2026.

ALSO READ: Watch: Ram Charan flaunts his RUGGED long hair look as he returns to Hyderabad after vacation