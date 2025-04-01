8 South Indian movies releasing in theaters in April 2025: Mammootty’s Bazooka, Ghaati, Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly and more

The South Indian film front has always delivered quality content and entertainment. Despite the diversity of languages, the movies never fail to hit the mark as desired. Well now, April 2025 is here and the South cinema is brimming with a list of much-anticipated film releases.

Without any further ado, let's check out the 8 South Indian movies hitting the theaters this April 2025.

8 South Indian movies releasing in theaters in April 2025

1. Bazooka

Cast: Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko

Mammootty, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Shine Tom Chacko Release date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Language: Malayalam

Game action thriller Bazooka revolves around the unusual story of a cop and a businessman, who team up together to capture a serial killer on the loose. Their unusual methods of tracking him down involve setting up elaborate games.

2. Good Bad Ugly

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil

Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil Release date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Language: Tamil

Good Bad Ugly narrates the story of a former don, who is released from jail after many years. What follows next is how he handles his tormenting past while balancing for a better future. However, he is continuously haunted by the terrors of his dark past.

3. Odela 2

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vassishta N Simha, Murali Sharma

Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vassishta N Simha, Murali Sharma Release date: April 17, 2025

April 17, 2025 Language: Telugu

Odela 2 places its storyline against the background of a remote village, which continues to be oppressed and steeped in age-old traditions. It requires the coming of its true saviour Odela Malanna Swamy, who will protect the people and uphold the morals once more.

4. The Pet Detective

Cast: Anupama Parameswaran, Sharafudheen, Vinay Forrt, Prasanth Madhavan

Anupama Parameswaran, Sharafudheen, Vinay Forrt, Prasanth Madhavan Release date: April 25, 2025

April 25, 2025 Language: Malayalam

A fun entertainer to its core, The Pet Detective revolves around a macaw parrot and navigates how a couple’s life and future revolves around it. The movie took an exhaustive 83-days long shoot and marked Anupama Parameswaran’s comeback to Malayalam cinema.

5. Vaamana

Cast: Dhanveerrah, Reeshma Nanaiaha, Tara, Sampath Raj, Aditya Menon, Achyuth Kumar

Dhanveerrah, Reeshma Nanaiaha, Tara, Sampath Raj, Aditya Menon, Achyuth Kumar Release date: April 10, 2025

April 10, 2025 Language: Kannada

Kannada entertainer Vaamana presents a story about the lives of ordinary people, who turn into antagonists over their persistence to seek revenge. The film includes some top-notch screenplay and nail-biting action sequences.

6. Lovely

Cast: Mathew Thomas, Manoj K Jayan, Ganga Meera, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad

Mathew Thomas, Manoj K Jayan, Ganga Meera, Baburaj, Unnimaya Prasad Release date: April 4, 2025

April 4, 2025 Language: Malayalam

A romantic drama to its core, Lovely focuses on the story of a young man who befriends a housefly who can talk. The whimsical adventure sets the plot for the use of extreme 3D animation in the screenplay, along with humor and fantasy.

7. Chaurya Paatam

Cast: Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Mast Ali, Anji Valguman

Indhra Ram, Payal Radhakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Mast Ali, Anji Valguman Release date: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 Language: Telugu

Chaurya Paatam narrates the story of four reckless men who set it as their right to loot India’s most peaceful and crime-free village. But as they pursue their planned heist, they are surprised as the village unravels its dark side.

8. Ghaati

Cast: Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu

Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu Release date: April 18, 2025

April 18, 2025 Language: Telugu

Ghaati reiterates the rise of an empowered woman as the leader of a big trade unit, who gets entangled in the trap of weed trade due to pressing circumstances.

