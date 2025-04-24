Hunt OTT Release: Bhavana’s Malayalam horror drama binds crime investigation with supernatural thrill; know where to watch it online

Malayalam horror thriller Hunt opened to mixed reviews considering the huge hype surrounding its premise. The film brought something new to the table by combining a spine-chilling supernatural aura within the folds of a carefully planned murder mystery. After almost a year of waiting, the film is all set to make way for an OTT release.

Where to watch Hunt

Horror thriller flick Hunt will be available for OTT viewing soon on the platform Manorama Max. While the date is yet to be announced, the streaming platform made an official announcement about the film on its Instagram handle.

The caption of the post read, “The horror movie 'Hunt', directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Nikhil Anand and starring Bhavana, Aditi Ravi, Renji Panicker and Chandunath, is coming soon to Manorama Max.”

Official trailer and plot of Hunt

Hunt marks a completely different premise in Malayalam cinema as it balances a horror drama with a crime thriller. The film’s plot centers on a forensic graduate named Dr. Keerthy, who is handed the unresolved murder case of a woman from years ago.

What begins as a generic investigation slowly develops into strange and unexplainable situations where Keerthy begins to feel a connection with the victim. Things take an unexpected turn when she starts witnessing hallucinations and other events, which simply blur the line between reality and supernatural existence.

As the movie progresses, audiences are left to witness and unearth the hidden connection between the case and Keerthy, which will explain a key link she has with her past.

Cast and crew of Hunt

Hunt stars Bhavana, Renji Panicker, Chandhunadh, Dain Davis, Anu Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Aditi Ravi, G. Suresh Kumar, Rahul Madhav and others in key roles.

It is written by Nikhil Anand and is directed by Shaji Kailas. Backed by Jayalakshmi Films, Hunt’s music is composed by Kailas Menon.

