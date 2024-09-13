Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with his Udhaya co-star Simran after 20 years in Thalapathy 69? Here’s what we know

After the immense success of The GOAT, fans of Thalapathy Vijay have their eyes set on his next project, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69. While the makers are yet to announce any official update on the film, the latest scoop suggests that the actor might reunite with one of his oldest co-actresses, Simran.

For the uninitiated, Simran and Thalapathy have worked in several films in the past, all of which proved their unmatched chemistry. These include Udhaya, Thulladha Manamum Thullum, Priyamaanavale, Once More, and many others. Now, as per a report by Times Now, Simran might again star opposite Thalapathy in his upcoming movie.

The duo last starred in Udhaya, and it will be 20 long years before they star again. However, there has yet to be any official confirmation from either the actors’ sides or even the makers.

Coming to more details about Vijay’s last film, Thalapathy 69 is directed by H Vinoth while the musical score is being spearheaded by Anirudh Ravichander. The genre of the film is expected to be a full-fledged action thriller, which will entertain the audiences thoroughly. The film will reportedly go on the floors by October 2024, while it is eyeing a release in April 2025.

At the moment, Thalapathy Vijay earned a massive hat-trick with his last release, The Greatest Of All Time. The Venkat Prabhu directorial was received with immense applause in the theaters and did tremendously well in terms of box office numbers.

The GOAT included an incredible ensemble star cast, with actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Yogi Babu, and others essaying some fundamental roles in the project.

Moreover, Thalapathy Vijay grabbed attention not just for his striking double roles in the film but also for the panache with which he pulled off some of the most daredevil stunts. Additionally, what viewers lauded the most was the use of CGI to provide a de-aging look to the Leo star so that both his roles of a father and son would look justified and perfect in the film.

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT was released on a pan-India basis on September 5, 2024. The film is released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages.

