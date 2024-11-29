INSIDE PICS of Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Haldi ceremony: Bride and groom-to-be feel loved with a side of flower shower

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's Haldi ceremony took place on November 29 in Hyderabad. The event marked the beginning of their pre-wedding celebrations with close family members in attendance. Photos from the ceremony are going viral on social media.

Sobhita wore two stunning outfits during the Haldi ceremony. In one photo, she dazzled in a yellow and orange silk saree. The actress paired it with gold jewelry including necklaces, bangles and earrings. In another picture, she looked elegant in a red saree with gold detailing. Red bangles and subtle traditional jewelry completed her look.

Naga Chaitanya complemented her perfectly in an off-white kurta paired with matching trousers. Meanwhile, the couple looked adorable together and captured everyone's attention online. In candid moments, Naga Chaitanya was seen smiling warmly beside Sobhita during the festivities.

Following that, their loved ones showered flower petals on them to give blessings. As part of the Haldi ritual, water was poured over Sobhita to conclude the ceremony. Throughout the celebrations, Sobhita beamed with joy. She also joined her family and a priest to perform some traditional rituals.

Take a look at the photos below:

In a recent interview with Zoom, Naga Chaitanya shared how their families had been bonding. He mentioned that it had been a joy getting to know Sobhita's family. He also expressed excitement about the wedding day and looked forward to seeing their families come together.

"It’s been lovely getting to know Sobhita and her family the past few months, watching the families interact has been a joy. I am really looking forward to and excited for the wedding day, going through all the rituals and watching the families come together," Naga Chaitanya said.

Advertisement

He further added, "Sobhita is a family girl, and we have all celebrated a couple of festivals together as well."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be tying the knot in the presence of their families at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue is special as it was founded by the actor's grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The wedding will be private with close family and a few industry friends. Guests may include the Daggubati family, Mega family, Mahesh Babu, Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli and others.

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala wedding date, guest list and everything you want to know