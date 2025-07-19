Coolie OTT Release Update: Rajinikanth's film to stream 8 weeks after its theatrical run?

Coolie happens to be one of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s most ambitious projects. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead, the Tamil action thriller has grabbed quite the attention even before its release. And now, buzz has it that the makers have planned something interesting for the film’s digital streaming.

Coolie to release on OTT after 8-week window of theatrical release?

Advertisement

As per a report by industry insider Laxmi Kanth on Twitter (now X), the makers of Coolie are aiming for its OTT release only after completing an 8-week-long theatrical run.

Additionally, the filmmakers have reportedly locked in Amazon Prime as the official streaming platform for Coolie

However, it must be noted that these remain unconfirmed reports, and there is no official update at the moment from the makers’ side.

Lokesh Kanagaraj recalls Rajinikanth agreeing to do Coolie

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj recently recalled the moment when Rajinikanth agreed to do the film and came aboard for Coolie.

He shared that the senior actor gave him his approval after hearing only the first half of the script.

Lokesh said, “I didn’t expect him to say yes. I narrated only the first half and paused at the interval block to ask if he’d be interested. He immediately said yes. I hadn’t even written the second half yet. When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it.”

Advertisement

Coolie’s plot leaked?

As per Letterboxd, the storyline of Coolie will supposedly revolve around a former mafia gang whose leader is Rajinikanth, in his character of Deva. He attempts to reawaken his empire and uses an innovative trick to connect with his former mates.

The plot then would show how a bunch of vintage golden watches, consisting of stolen technology, bring them all together once more.

However, what Deva does not anticipate is how his once-fallen empire begins to spin out of his control and strives to become something bigger and unexpected than before.

ALSO READ: What made Vijay Sethupathi break down thrice during filming a scene for Maharaj? Throwback