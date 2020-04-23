Kamal Haasan and his controversial love life: 5 women that the Indian actor was in a relationship with

Kamal Haasan's romantic relationships with some leading actors of Kollywood are well known. Here are the infamous relationships of Ulaga Naayagan.

Kollywood actor, director, screenwriter, producer, playback singer, lyricist and now politician Kamal Haasan has occupied his own place in the Tamil film industry and he is also a big name of Indian cinema. While he is known for his successful career in his profession, his personal life has been an open book and it’s all an open secret. Even at 66, his love life is still the talk of the town. From marriage to live in relationships, he has had several women in his life. Right from yesteryear actress Srividya, dancer Vani Ganapathy, Gujarati actress Sarika to actress Simran Bagga and Gautami, Kamal’s relationships are no secret to the fans of Kollywood.

1. Srividya

In Kamal’s early days of career, in which he acted as the lead actor, the first link-up news about Kamal was with actress Srividya, who was two years elder to him. Srividya and Haasan were seen romancing on-screen in several movies and the most famous one was Apoorva Raagangal. However, their relationship ended after which Srividya tied the knots with George Thomas who was an assistant director in Malayalam films. The duo made the headlines again in 2006 when Kamal visited Srividya in the hospital when she on her deathbed. Some reports suggest that the 2008 Malayalam film Thirakkatha is inspired by their love story.

2. Vani Ganapathy

As soon as his love with Sripriya ended, Kamal Haasan fell in love with a famous classical dancer of that time Vani Ganapathy in 1978. While no many reports are there about how their relationship started, many reports suggest that they met through a mutual friend. Reports suggest that Kamal tied the knots with Vani as she was very keen about getting married and she did not believe in the concept of a live in relationship. They were having a happy married life until Sarika came along and Kamal got in a relationship with her in the year 1988. After 10 years of being in a married relationship, Kamal and Vani ended their relationship.

3. Sarika

Kamal Haasan’s relationship with Sarika was an infamous one at that time. Kamal entered into the relationship with Sarika even before legally separating from Vani and they started living together. It is to be noted that they had their kids Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan out of wedlock. However, because of the societal pressure, the couple tied the knot in 1988. However, he applied for divorce with Vani much later in 2002. Everything was going fine between Kamal and Sarika until Simran Bagga came in between. Some reports even suggest that Sarika had gone into depression and she attempted suicide. Their relationship finally ended after Sarika filed a divorce in the year 2002. Finally, in 2004, their 16 years of relationship came to an end in the year 2004.

4. Simran Bagga

Popular Tamil actress, Simran Bagga had romanced Kamal Haasan in several movies including the superhit film Panchathanthiram. Their relationship was much-talked-about as Kamal is 22 years older than him. Kamal and Simran first met in the early 2000s and they became well acquainted with each other in the year 2001. They fell for each other on the sets of Pammal K. Sambandam and by the end of it, the couple was the talk of the town. However, their relationship ended along with the movie.

5. Gautami

After his relationship with Simran came to an end, Kamal went ahead and started a live-in relationship with actress Gautami. She came into his life along with her daughter from the first husband. After they both spent more than a decade of living together, they parted their ways in 2016. The same was confirmed by Gautami officially on her blog.

Now, though Kamal Haasan in officially single, rumour mills are buzzing that he is in relationship with his co-star from the film Vishwaroopam, Pooja Kumar. While there is no official word about their relationship, fans of the actor went gaga when they saw Pooja Kumar in the birthday celebration of Kamal Haasan along with the rest of his family and it broke the internet as soon as the photos surfaced online.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×