Kamal Haasan’s brother Charuhasan hospitalized during Diwali; daughter Suhasini Maniratnam shares update

Actor-director and Kamal Haasan’s elder brother Charuhasan gets admitted in the hospital after sustaining a fall just before Diwali. The same was confirmed by the actor’s daughter Suhasini Maniratnam who had shared an update on his health via an Instagram post.

In the heartfelt post, the actress shared a couple of pictures with her father and a video from his hospital bed where we could see them having a moment together. Along with the post, the actress also wrote, “Midnight before Deepavali we had a fall. Our Deepavali was at emergency. But we are all geared up for surgery.”

Moreover, actors R Madhavan and Khushbu Sundar also commented on the post, wishing him well. While Maddy wrote, “He is such a fighter .. will be back home and normal in no time,” Khushbu penned the words, “He is the strongest man i have ever known. His positive vibes are incorrigibly infectious. He will be back hale and hearty very soon.”

Check out the post by Suhasini Maniratnam here:

Check out comments made by R Madhavan and Khushbu Sundar:

In the video, the actor expressed to Suhasini how he is ready for the surgery and said to tell his wife, “I'm fine. I will come back and see you. I'll be alright.” The 93-year-old veteran filmmaker was previously admitted to the hospital back in August due to age-related illnesses.

Moving ahead, Charuhasan was last seen in the movie called Haraa. The action thriller flick starring Mic Mohan in the lead role was directed by Vijay Sri G, marking the latter’s return to mainstream cinema after a hiatus of 16 years. The film released back in June this year had actress Anumol as the leading lady. The movie was however met with negative reactions from the audience and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Charuhasan had lastly played a lead role in the movie called Dha Dha 87, back in 2019. The movie which was also helmed by Vijay Sri G was a romantic drama that was the spiritual successor to Kamal Haasan starrer movie Sathya. Interestingly, the movie also had actress Keerthy Suresh’s grandmother, Saroja playing the female lead role as well.

