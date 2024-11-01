Inside Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's wedding ceremony: Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan shower blessings in these loved-filled photos

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently took to their official Instagram handles to share some iconic moments from their wedding ceremony. The series of pictures featured both the actors completely in love with each other and being blessed by icons like Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam.

Sharing the official post on Instagram, Aditi expressed her gratitude to everyone and said, “It’s been a blessed, magical year! In a very special part of our Wedding Ceremonies, we received the blessings and love of our father and mother figures, our Gurus and Mentors. To be in the presence of these special people who have not just seen us grow but have been the reason for that growth was life affirming and beyond.”

Check out Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s iconic moments from the wedding ceremony:

The post unveiled by Aditi Rao Hydari featured various instances from her wedding, appearing alongside her husband Siddharth. Aside from Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, the latter’s wife, Suhasini Maniratnam and Leela Samson were also present at the function along with others.

Earlier, Aditi and Siddharth had hit the headlines after the latter had made a special post for his wife on her birthday. The loving tribute post to his wife had him pen the words, “My whole life! Happy Birthday. I love you,” unveiling some stellar pictures from the wedding ceremony.

For those unaware, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married on September 16, 2024, in a 400-year-old temple in Telangana. The couple had been dating since 2021 and tied the knot in front of their loved ones and family.

The actors had been rumored of dating for quite some time, especially after working together on the film Maha Samudram. However, these rumors were confirmed when they got engaged to each other in March this year.

On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in a key role in the film Indian 2, directed by Shankar. This movie, which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role, serves as a sequel to the 1996 film Indian. Aditi Rao Hydari is expected to appear in the English film Lioness and the second season of the Netflix series Heeramandi.

