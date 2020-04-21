Kannada actor Darshan's 5 Scandals: From being arrested for assaulting wife to his affair with Nikita Thukral

Kannada star Darshan and controversies go hand in hand. Here's a look at top five controversies and scandals of the actor that hit the headlines.

Kannada star Darshan made his debut as a lead actor in the 2001 film Majestic. He started his acting career with soap operas and later jumped to films. In a short time, he earned a massive fan following over his powerful onscreen presence. However, the Sandalwood star also hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested and spent 14 days in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara for allegedly assaulting his wife. He also met with an accident in 2018 after which his car from the accident spot disappeared.

Darshan had met with a major accident in Mysuru on September 24, 2018. The actor had fractured his right arm while the rest of the people including actor Devaraj, his son Prajwal and four others sustained injuries. On investigation, it came to notice that Darshan's SUV has gone missing from the accident spot and that police were not informed about the accident while admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital in Mysuru. Well, Darshan and controversies go hand in hand. Here's a look at top five controversies and scandals of the actor that hit the headlines.

1. Arrested for assaulting wife:

Popular Kannada star Darsha was arrested in 2017 for allegedly assaulting and threatening his wife, Vijayalakshmi. Thie piece of news had left his fans and many in the industry in a shock. He was booked under different IPC sections including 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms act. In her police complaint, the actor's wife stated that her husband tortured her and their three-year-old child. The couple accused and targeted each other on their character and conduct. On the other hand, the actor in his statement said that Vijayalakshmi “had a boyfriend and moved with him” and that she “stole” his Audi car. Vijayalakshmi refuted Darshan’s allegations and said, she never had a boyfriend.

2. Affair with Nikita Thukral:

Darshan Thoogudeepa's wife Vijayalakshmi had filed a complaint against the actor stating that he was having an affair with his co-star Nikita Thukral. Nikita, on the other hand, responded saying that she was being dragged in their personal matter. Post the controversy, the Karnataka Film Producers' Association imposed a 3-year ban on the actress from working in the film industry. During her interview with Mid Day back then, Nikita said, "I am shocked at the whole incident and all I intended to do was to make a name for myself in the industry. Darshan and Vijayalakshmi are a wonderful and happy couple and nothing can come between them. Sandalwood has been like my home for the last nine years and now it feels like my parents (seniors in the industry) are screaming at me for going wrong somewhere."

3. Ends his friendship with Sudeep:

Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa shared a great bond, however, things turned bitter between the two in 2017. Speculations were rife that there was a rift between the two actors as they had started stopped attending events together like they did before. Darshan also took to social media and revealed that he is no more friends with Kichcha Sudeep. “Me & Sudeep aren’t Friends Anymore. We are just Actors working for Kannada Industry. No more speculations please. That’s the end of it,” read a tweet on Darshan’s account.

Apparently, it all started after Kichcha Sudeep, in an interview with a Kannada channel back then took the credit of Darshan's success in the industry. The actor recalled the time when Darshan was standing with a clapperboard among the other crew members on the sets. “When I was offered Majestic, I was not able to accept the film due to the circumstance at the time. So I suggested the filmmakers cast Darshan as the lead, which they did. And he made a mark in the industry with that film,” Sudeep said during an interview, which rubbed Darshan the wrong way.

4. Criticised for being Ambassador of Karnataka Health Department:

Darshan hit the headlines after he agreed to be the Ambassador of Karnataka Health Department. As the actor was in judicial custody for assaulting his wife, many activists and Women's Commission expressed their anger over the same.

5. Chingari Controversy:

Chingari's producer Mahadev slammed the actor for using abusive language against his son in a telephonic conversation. However, Darshan always refused to react to the controversy.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×