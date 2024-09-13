Kottukkaali OTT Release: When and where you can watch Soori, Anna Ben starrer drama flick outside of India

Soori and Anna Ben starrer Kottukkaali is all set to make its debut on online platforms after its theatrical run. The movie was released in India back on August 23, 2024, and now is set to stream on OTT.

The road drama movie directed by PS Vinothraj will be available online outside India on Simply South from September 20, 2024, onwards. The official announcement of the same was made via the platform’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Check out the official post for Kottukkaali here:

The film Kottukkaali features Soori as Paandi, a man who is returning from abroad after several years. He intends to marry Meera (played by Anna Ben), his niece who is in love with another person who comes from an underprivileged caste.

Her resolution and adamant nature of being with her lover get assumed by her family as being under a spell. In connection, her family decides to exorcise her and takes her to their family deity and a seer.

In their entire journey, the family faces several obstacles and challenges with other sub-plots simultaneously happening as well. While some even question Meera’s fidelity, she remains quiet throughout her journey. During the same, Paandi also has several instances of losing his patience.

The rest of the film focuses on how they reach their destination and what ends up happening to Meera. The themes of the film focus on aspects like male chauvinism, patriarchy, and superstitions. Furthermore, the movie also has a slow-paced narration with no soundtrack and instead relies on surround sounds.

The movie which was initially released at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival is bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan under his own production house. The film was also well-appreciated by critics who praised the film’s execution and performances by Soori and Anna Ben.

Coming to Soori’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the film Viduthalai Part 2. The movie directed by Vetrimaaran marks as the sequel to his 2023 film Viduthalai Part 1.

The upcoming movie is a period-action thriller that features a tale of conflict between a police constable and a leader of a separatist group. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role with Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, and many more in key roles. The film is expected to hit the big screens on Christmas this year.

