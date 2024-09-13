THROWBACK: When Trisha Krishnan said 'It's not my cup of tea' as she chose modeling over acting

Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought-after actresses who has completed over 20 years in showbiz. However, did you know that Trisha never wanted to be an actress? Yes, you read it right. During the early days of her career, Trisha preferred modeling over acting.

Back when Trisha was studying in Class 12, she began participating in beauty pageants and even received some modeling work. At the time, she did an interview with actor Yugi Sethu and talked about her ambitions.

During the interview, Yugi asked Trisha why she was more inclined towards modeling than acting, was it her interest or something that her parents wanted her to do. Responding to the question, she said, "I gave modeling a try. This was about seven months back and I really enjoyed it."

Trisha further clarified that acting is not something that she would prefer. She told Yugi, "No, not at all. It's not my cup of tea. I prefer modeling."

Years later, Trisha became one of the highest-paid South Indian stars and even worked with Yugi Sethu in Kamal Haasan starrer Thoongavanam.

For the unversed, Trisha Krishnan made her acting debut with the film Jodi, which released in 1999. The PS-2 actress got her first break with the film titled Saamy. In the film, she featured alongside Vikram and played the role of a Brahmin girl.

Following this, she delivered several hit films including Ghilli co-starring Thalapathy Vijay and 96 co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Recently, Ghilli re-released in theaters and shattered several box office records. Apart from that, it has also been reported that she might reprise her role in the sequel to 96.

The director of the, Prem Kumar, recently opened up about the same during an interview with a Tamil YouTube channel.

He said, "I am excited to work on ’96 Part 2′. Initially, I wasn’t keen on making a sequel to ’96’, but things have evolved. I have finished writing the script for ’96 Part 2′. I have only a few portions left to write."

Meanwhile, Trisha has several promising films in her lineup including Vidaa Muyarchi featuring Ajith Kumar and Vishwambhara starring Chiranjeevi.

