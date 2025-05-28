Latest South movies to watch on JioHotstar: Mohanlal starrer Thudarum and Sasikumar's Tourist Family

Popcorn ready? Because the South Indian movie lineup on JioHotstar just got hotter! These latest arrivals bring you high-octane action, heartfelt family drama, rib-tickling comedy, and much more—all at the tap of a button. If you’ve been hunting for new titles, your search ends here.

Latest South movies to watch on JioHotstar

Advertisement

1. Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma

Release date: May 30, 2025

If you like Malayalam crime thrillers, then do watch Thudarum. It tells the emotional story of Shanmugham, better known as Benz. Once a daring stuntman in films, he left the industry after a tragic on-set accident took the life of his close friend Anbu. Now, he leads a quiet life as a taxi driver. He lives peacefully with his wife, their two kids, and his favorite car.

However, his simple world is turned upside down when his car is seized in connection with a smuggling case. Unknown to him, the police had hidden a dead body inside his vehicle and forced him to help get rid of it. The real shock comes later—Benz discovers the body was his missing son. The truth hits hard: the police had killed his child and framed him to cover up their crime. Heartbroken and furious, Benz decides to fight back and seek justice.

Advertisement

2. Tourist Family

Cast: M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Kamalesh Jagan, Yogi Babu

Release date: June 2, 2025

Tourist Family centers around a Sri Lankan family of four—Dharmadas, his wife Vasanthi, and their sons Nithushan and Mulli. Due to the worsening economic situation in their home country, they flee to India and seek shelter with Vasanthi’s brother, Prakash.

To avoid trouble, they decide to conceal their Sri Lankan identity. The family pretends to be Malayalees, hoping to blend in. Though initially cautious, they soon grow closer to their new neighbors. Despite warnings to stay discreet, their warm nature leads to new friendships and unexpected bonds.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such stories!

ALSO READ: 4 new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (May 26 - June 1): Soothravakyam, Shaman to Moonwalk