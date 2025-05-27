Latest Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week (May 26 - June 1): The Verdict, Jinn - The Pet to Manidhargal

A new week means new stories on the big screen. Tamil cinema fans can look forward to some fresh releases. Each film brings its own flavour — some light-hearted, some intense. Whether you’re heading to the theater with family or friends, there’s something waiting to entertain. Let’s check what’s releasing this week.

Tamil movies releasing in theaters this week

1. The Verdict

Cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sruthi Hariharan, Suhasini Maniratnam

Release date: May 30, 2025

The story of the film revolves around the mysterious death of a rich woman. The main suspect is Namrutha, and the case quickly grabs everyone’s attention. As the trial progresses, shocking secrets begin to surface. Hidden relationships, lies, and betrayals slowly unravel. Every witness brings a new twist, making it harder to tell right from wrong. The story digs deep into how far people go to cover the truth.

2. Raja Puthiran

Cast: Prabhu, Vetri Sudley, Krishnapriya

Release date: May 30, 2025

Raja Puthiran is a Tamil family drama that follows the story of Chellaiyah. He is a 60-year-old farmer who holds deep respect for the land he works on. He believes farming is not just a job but a sacred responsibility. His son, Pattamuthu, doesn’t share the same belief. He secretly takes up a job under a man named Linga, hoping to make quick money. But things take a dark turn when Pattamuthu gets involved in illegal financial dealings.

3. Jinn - The Pet

Cast: Mugen Rao, Bhavya Trikha, Bala Saravanan

Release date: May 30, 2025

Jinn - The Pet is about a family that brings home a mysterious creature known as a Jinn. They are given three clear rules to follow. Everything seems fine until those rules are broken. From that moment on, their lives spiral into chaos. The hero must now deal with the strange events that unfold as he tries to set things right.

4. Manidhargal

Cast: Kapil Velavan, Gunavanthan Dhanapal, Arjundev Saravanan

Release date: May 30, 2025

In Manidhargal, six friends wake up after a night of heavy drinking. What they discover shocks them and sends the group into chaos. None of them can explain what happened. As they try to piece things together, tensions rise. Some start pointing fingers, while others feel overwhelmed by guilt. The group begins to crack under pressure and their friendship is put to the ultimate test.

