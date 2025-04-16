Shivangi Lioness OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Anandhi's thriller film online

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Anandhi-starrer Shivangi Lioness is all set to make its digital debut this week. Directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan, the movie hit the big screens on March 7 this year and received mixed responses at the box office. However, fans are eagerly looking forward to its OTT release, so let’s find out more about it.

When and where to watch Shivangi Lioness

Shivangi Lioness will start streaming on Aha Tamil from April 18. The announcement post on the X handle of the OTT giant read, "It's thriller time, guys. #Shivaangithelioness premieres from 18th April on namma @ahatamil."

Official trailer and plot of Shivangi Lioness

Shivangi Lioness tells the story of Sathyabhama, played by Anandhi, a software engineer caught in a series of disturbing incidents. Her problems begin with workplace harassment and societal judgment. Things spiral out of control when she is accused of murder.

As the investigation progresses, she shares her side of the story with a police officer, portrayed by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. She walks the officer through the events of a single day. The film focuses on how she deals with one crisis after another.

The storytelling relies heavily on phone calls. Many characters never appear on screen. Instead, their presence is felt through conversations and ambient sounds. As Sathyabhama speaks, the truth behind the murder charge slowly unravels.

Cast and crew of Shivangi Lioness

Shivangi Lioness features Anandhi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, John Vijay, and Dr. Koya Kishore in key roles. The film is written and directed by Devaraj Bharani Dharan and produced by Naresh Babu Panchumarthi. A.H. Kaashif has composed the music, while Samjith Mohammed has handled the editing. The cinematography is by Bharani K Dharan, and the art direction is by Raghu Kulakarni.

Thokala Venkata Kishore serves as the executive producer and Karthik Konanki is the line producer. The chief co-director is Jagadeesh Babu Sirigineni, while Harikrishna Maddineni takes on the role of co-director.

