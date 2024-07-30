Magadheera clocks 15 years: Unseen BTS moments ft Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Dev Gill from sets go viral

Magadheera marked a significant breakthrough for Ram Charan. The success of this film firmly established him as a leading actor in Telugu cinema. Featuring Ram Charan in dual roles, the movie was both a critical and commercial hit, earning over ₹150 crores globally and holding the title of the highest-grossing Telugu film until 2013. The film's success also propelled Kajal Aggarwal, who played the female lead, into the ranks of top Telugu actresses.

Today, on July 30, the film celebrates its 15th anniversary, and an unseen behind-the-scenes photo of the cast on set is currently going viral.

Unseen photo from Magadheera sets go viral

The photo that is going viral on Magadheera's 15th year anniversary features Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill on the sets of the film. It appears to be a behind-the-scenes moment during the filming, showcasing the actors in costume. Ram Charan and Dev Gill seem to be in character, while Kajal Aggarwal is dressed in a traditional white outfit. The setting suggests a historical or royal backdrop, consistent with the film's fantasy action theme.

Sharing the photo, Dev Gill wrote, "And to my hero @AlwaysRamCharan, you are a gem of a person. Not only did I witness your talent at work, but I also learned a lot about discipline and staying composed in life."

Check out the viral photo here:

Dev Gill pens note as Magadheera turns 15

Dev Gill took to his X handle to share a couple of unseen photos with Ram Charan from the sets of Magadheera. As the film clocked 15 years, he penned a sweet note that read, "15 glorious years since the epic #Magadheera. I would like to thank my director @ssrajamouli garu for choosing me as his Ranadev Billa! Words can’t describe how grateful I am to you forever, #Rajamouli garu!"

In the photo from the sets of Magadheera, Ram Charan and Dev Gill are seen in their characters' costumes. Ram Charan is dressed as a warrior, complete with armor and a sword, while Dev Gill is adorned in a regal outfit with ornate accessories and face paint. The two actors are posing on a decorated chariot, which is indicative of the historical elements of the film.

Meanwhile, Magadheera is a fantasy action film that released in 2009. The movie was directed by SS Rajamouli and featured Ram Charan as the main lead.

