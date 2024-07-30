PICS: Ram Charan and Upasana get clicked at Indian restaurant in London, enjoy Darjeeling food with family

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have been enjoying their European trip for quite some time now. The couple was present to attend the grand opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024, along with the actor’s parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha. And recently, we came across a glimpse of the duo enjoying a happy meal in London.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni visit Indian restaurant in London

Recently, a fan page of Ram Charan shared an unseen picture of the actor, as he visited an Indian restaurant in London named Darjeeling Express. He was accompanied by his wife, Upasana Kamineni and their pet dog, Rhyme. In the pictures shared, the duo could be seen posing with the owner of the place Asma Khan and several other staff present there. Upasana and Ram twinned in white casual t-shirts for their day out.

Ram Charan and Upasana spotted strolling in the streets of London with family

A few days back, a few glimpses of the entire Konidela family from London became viral on social media. In the snapshots, Ram Charan, Upasana along with the former’s parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha were seen taking a stroll on the streets of London as they explored the city.

Moreover, we also could see the actor’s daughter, Klin Kaara with her family, and the little one was seen inside a pram. The four of them appeared to be enjoying some quality family moments.

Ram and Upasana’s stylish look while attending the Paris Olympics 2024

On July 29, 2024, megastar Chiranjeevi shared candid frames with his family, as they attended the Paris Olympics 2024. The family flaunted their smiling faces to the camera, as they cheered for the athletes representing India. Along with the pictures, Chiranjeevi penned, “Vibing with family at the #Olympics”

Ram Charan’s work front

On his professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in the globally recognised film, RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film went on to receive impeccable recognition at the Golden Globe Awards as well as the 95th Academy Awards. Moving forth, he is set to be back on the screen with the film, Game Changer.

