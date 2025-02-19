Miruthan OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Ravi Mohan starrer Tamil action horror film

The Tamil action horror film Miruthan hit the big screens on February 19, 2016. The movie, which depicts a zombie apocalypse at its core, had received mixed reviews from audiences upon its initial release. And now, exactly nine years later, the film is up for streaming on OTT.

When and where to watch Miruthan

Tamil horror action film Miruthan is now streaming on the OTT platform SUN NXT from February 19, 2025.

Sharing a clip from the movie, the streaming giant dropped a post on their account in X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “9 years of Miruthan’s love! Watch Miruthan now on Sun NXT.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Miruthan

The very title of the movie Miruthan has been carefully coined using the two words Mirugam (animal) and Manithan (man). Befittingly, the movie narrates the situation in a world attacked by zombies.

Miruthan goes on to narrate a hypothetical scenario that erupts in Tamil Nadu, where the unexpected leak of a poisonous liquid outside a chemical laboratory in Ooty. Whoever consumes or comes in contact with this liquid gets morbidly violent and turns them into zombies.

Amid the disturbing events is the life of a traffic inspector, Karthik, whose love interest is a cardiology doctor named Renuka.

As the story progresses, Karthik is seen dealing with the zombie attack after his own sister goes missing. What follows is how he helps to eradicate the situation and control the town.

Cast and crew of Miruthan

Besides Ravi Mohan in the titular role, Miruthan includes Lakshmi Menon in the lead female role. Other actors in the movie are Anikha Surendran, Kaali Venkat, Sriman, RNR Manohar, Jeeva Ravi, Amit Bhargav and others.

The movie is written and directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan and its music has been composed by D Imman.