Kadhalikka Neramillai's deleted scene is OUT: Watch Ravi Mohan’s character struggle to change a light bulb
Makers of Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai have released a deleted scene from the movie, which did not make it to the final cut. Read on.
Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen starrer Kadhalikka Neramillai has been one of the most lauded romantic flicks released recently. The movie performed decently at the box office and has received hearty praise from audiences. And recently the makers shared a deleted scene from the movie, which did not make it to the final cut.
The dropped scene captures a fun moment between Siddharth (played by Ravi Mohan), who seems to be having a difficult time while fixing a light bulb. On the other hand, his father (played by Lal) is seen rebuking him for not being able to handle a simple thing.
Meanwhile, Sid’s other best friend Sethuraman (played by Vinay Rai) enters the scene and informs the former about a shocking new deal, leading to some major realizations for him.
Check out the video here:
After a well-rounded theatrical run, Kadhalikka Neramillai was released on Netflix on February 11. Fans of the movie who missed out on watching it on the big screen were offered an entertaining watch—a unique film that treats sensitive topics and new age ideas with sheer grace and maturity.
The movie grossed over Rs. 9.75 crore on the first day of its release itself. In total, the romantic comedy wrapped up its run at a worldwide collection of Rs. 16.50 crores.
Unfortunately, within hours of its theatrical release, the movie ended up getting leaked on piracy sites. Nevertheless, the Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi directorial maintained a strong foothold among the audience.
NTR31: Title of Jr NTR's next project with Prashanth Neel confirmed? Film distributor drops BIG update