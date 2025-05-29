Namrata Shirodkar flaunts new look in bob haircut as she chills with her pets at home

Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress, Namrata Shirodkar, is a true-blue fashionista, and her social media handle is proof of the same. The star wife has left audiences intrigued with her latest picture, as she flaunts a new hairdo while relaxing with her pets at home.

Namrata Shirodkar aces the classic bob hair look

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of herself from home, where she’s seen chilling with her pet dogs while sitting on a flight of stairs. She looked effortlessly cool in a white shirt paired with blue denim.

However, it was her latest hairdo that truly stole the spotlight. The diva appeared to have trimmed her hair into a chic bob cut, perfectly complementing her signature style. A pair of glasses and furry flip-flop slippers added just the right touch of drama to complete her laid-back yet fashionable look.

Namrata Shirodkar’s recent trip to Rome

A few days ago, Namrata Shirodkar embarked on a family trip to Rome with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni, son Gautam, and husband Mahesh Babu. The mother-daughter duo actively shared glimpses of their European getaway on social media, delighting fans with their travel diaries.

Interestingly, in one of the pictures posted by Sitara on Instagram, she and Namrata were seen twinning in matching white T-shirts and denim jeans. The adorable snap had everyone commenting on how the duo looked more like sisters than mother and daughter.

Namrata Shirodkar commented on her daughter Sitara making acting debut

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter, Sitara, has often grabbed attention for her charming personality and natural poise.

At just 12 years old, she has already made a mark as a budding fashionista and social media influencer. Sitara has also featured in advertisements for jewelry and apparel brands, showcasing her growing presence in the spotlight.

Previously, at an event, Namrata was asked about the possibility of her daughter making her acting debut anytime soon.

In response, she said, “She (Sitara) is just 12 years old now, so there’s a lot of time left for us to discuss it.”

