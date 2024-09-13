WATCH: Mahesh Babu returns home after long NYC vacation, spotted at airport with special travel companion Sitara Ghattamaneni

Mahesh Babu has kept his fans on their toes all this while, with some of the most candid pictures of him and his family during their trip to NYC. The actor, along with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar and daughter, Sitara, jetted abroad to the city to support their son, Gautam, who has enrolled for higher education in films in NYC. And now, the Guntur Kaaram star was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he returned home with daughter Sitara.

In the video, Mahesh Babu can be seen exiting the airport while he held the hands of his daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. The father-daughter duo shed perfect travel buddy goals, and their special bonding left everyone mesmerized. As they walked out of the airport, while Mahesh gave a small nod to address the paparazzi, Sitara, on the other hand, flashed a big smile for the lenses.

Watch the video here:

Coming to their OOTD for the airport look, Mahesh Babu sported his new style in longer hair and a beard, and he also wore a red cap. He wore a blue t-shirt with beige pants. On the other hand, Sitara Ghattamaneni donned a simple black tee with white trousers and a sweatshirt was seen tied to her waist.

Well, the loving equation between Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara is truly irreplaceable, as the superstar leaves no moment to skip doting on his little one. For instance, a few days ago, the actor’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, dropped a candid picture of Sitara with her father sharing a priceless moment on the streets of NYC.

Advertisement

The two of them were seen giving each other a tight hug from behind, while they appeared engrossed in candid conversation.

Prior to this, in an interview with iDream Media, Sitara Ghattamaneni made some candid revelations about her father, Mahesh Babu. The 12-year-old was asked about the kind of equation the two of them have, especially concerning the massive fan base her father has as a superstar.

In her response, Sitara explained that while people look up to her father, Mahesh Babu, as a hero on the silver screen, for her back at home, he is simply her dad.

Sitara said, “I mean, honestly, a lot of people think of him as a hero. But to me, I can never. I’ll look at him in that way when I watch his films. But at home, he is just my dad; he is my dad.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu has lent his voice to the character of Mufasa in Walt Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Additionally, he has an upcoming project with SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jr NTR’s Devara, his solo release 6 years after RRR, gets censor board certification; THESE four scenes snipped from film