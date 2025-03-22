Suraj Venjaramoodu makes statement similar to Kieran Culkin's Oscar speech at Veera Dheera Sooran trailer launch

Suraj Venjaramoodu has made a remarkable impact on Malayalam cinema over the years and is now debuting in Tamil with Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran. During a speech at the event, the actor spoke a similar speech as that of Kieran Culkin's Oscar one.

Talking at the event, Suraj linked his accolades over his career with the birth of his children, linking them both. Speaking at the event, the actor said, “When my first child was born, I had my first son; when I got the second state award, my second son was born; later, when I won the national award and state award, my daughter was born.”

“So then I thought every time I have a child, I get an award. So now I am here to tell you that, wherever I get the Oscar award, I will have a fourth child,” the actor added. However, the speech has been making the rounds on the internet, with some even finding a similarity to that of Kieran Culkin's Oscar speech.

The American actor won the Oscar award for Best Supporting Actor this year with the movie A Real Pain. After bagging the win, the actor gave a similar speech, gesturing at his wife.

Moving ahead, the movie Veera Dheera Sooran is said to be an action thriller that is part of a two-part duology. The film will be hitting theaters on March 27, 2025, while the prequel will begin its production later on.

With Chiyaan Vikram and SJ Suryah playing lead roles, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Dushara Vijayan, Siddique, Prudhvi Raj, Ramesh Indhira, Pavel Navageethan, and many more in key roles.

The movie is directed by SU Arun Kumar of Chithha fame and is bankrolled by social media influencer Riya Shibu under her banner of HR Pictures. The film is musically crafted by GV Prakash Kumar, with Theni Eshwar and Prasanna GK handling the cinematography and editing, respectively.