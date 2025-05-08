Padakkalam Twitter Review: Is Suraj Venjaramoodu's supernatural comedy movie worth your time? Read these 11 tweets to find out

Padakkalam is a Malayalam supernatural comedy drama that hit the big screens today, May 8. With its release, moviegoers have been flocking to theaters to catch the first day, first show. Social media is buzzing with positive reviews. If you're planning to watch the film in theaters, check out these Twitter reactions before booking your tickets.

Advertisement

Moviegoers shared that Padakkalam is one of the best comedy films they’ve seen in recent times. Many felt the concept was good, with humor and performances standing out. Sharaf_u_dheen was praised for his role, while Suraj’s comic timing made a strong comeback.

Many mentioned that the fantasy and horror elements blended well. The interval twist received a lot of attention and was seen as a highlight.

The background score was appreciated for enhancing the film’s mood. Some felt the first half could have been trimmed, but overall, the film was seen as engaging and technically decent.

Audiences also applauded the director Manu Swaraj for his strong debut. Performances from the young cast, including Sandeep and his team, were called perfect. The film’s balance of horror and comedy was noted to be refreshing and well-executed.

Most found Padakkalam to be a fun, enjoyable watch with a strong first half and an emotionally satisfying second half.

Advertisement

"#Padakkalam – A thoroughly entertaining ride! First half packed with laughter & fun, followed by a gripping second half. Suraj & Sharafudheen shine, while the young cast deliver with perfection. Manu Swaraj makes a stellar debut – what a start! Comedy and horror blend brilliantly, keeping things fresh and engaging," read a review on X.

Take a look at the reviews below:

Padakkalam features a strong ensemble cast led by Sharafudheen and Suraj Venjaramoodu, with Sandeep Pradeep, Niranjana Anoop, Saaf Boi, and Pooja Mohanraj playing key roles. The film is directed by Manu Swaraj and produced by Vijay Babu and Vijay Subramaniam. Music is composed by Rajesh Murugesan, while Anu Moothedath handles cinematography.

ALSO READ: Sarkeet Twitter Review: Is Asif Ali's Malayalam family drama a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out