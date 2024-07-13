Petta Deleted Scene: When Rajinikanth’s vengeful Pettavelan devises plan after seeing Vijay Sethupathi’s Jithu mad at his father

Superstar Rajinikanth and director Karthik Subbaraj collaborated in 2019 to present an action drama flick called Petta. The film showcased the actor as a newly appointed hostel warden who is much more than what meets the eyes and has returned for a personal vendetta.

The film, which was initially met with mixed reviews by critics, was a hit in the theaters and is often celebrated by fans of the superstar. Check out a deleted scene from the movie featuring Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi.

What is the deleted scene from Rajinikanth starrer Petta?

In the deleted scene from the movie Petta, we see Rajinikanth as Pettavelan, who has arrived in Uttar Pradesh to plot vengeance against Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Singaar Singh. As he stands in front of a local tea shop enjoying a drink, Vijay Sethupathi’s Jithu arrives with Petta’s friend Shanmugam warning him from behind.

Hiding his own face with a scarf, Pettavelan manages to escape from the sight of Jithu, who is overwhelmed and worried by the fact that his father has slapped him. Despite multiple warnings by Shanmugam, Pettavelan takes a seat at the location and stares intently at Jithu and his distraught state.

Jithu goes on further to openly ask his friends why his father treats him differently which is all heard by Pettavelan. This leads him to have a sly laughter on his face, seemingly the joy of a revenge plan that he has concocted to take against Singaar Singh.

Check out the deleted scene from Rajinikanth’s Petta:

More about Petta

Petta starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, features the tale of Kaali, aka Pettavelan, who is a newly hired hostel warden who seems to arrive from nowhere. As the story progresses, we understand that the aged man is not just some casual warden but is simply something far greater than that.

After his past catches up with him once again, Pettavelan is set to hail a war against an old enemy called Singaar Singh to settle his scores with him once and for all. Besides the superstar, the film also had actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, M Sasikumar, Simran, Trisha Krishnan, Megha Akash, Malavika Mohanan, Mahendran, Bobby Simha, and many more in key roles.

Moreover, the film also marks the first collaboration of Anirudh Ravichander in a Rajinikanth starter, which was continued with films like Darbar and Jailer. The musician is also roped into crafting the track and scores in his upcoming films Vettaiyan and Coolie.

