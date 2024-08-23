Kalki 2898 AD Hindi on Netflix: Are netizens connecting Prabhas starrer with Arshad Warsi's controversial statement?

Kalki 2898 AD finally made its OTT release on August 22, 2024 in Netflix for the Hindi version. On the other hand, Amazon Prime was handed over the official airing rights of the film on in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages. And now, just a day after its OTT release, social media is filled with tons of reviews from the audiences who have watched it.

It seems the multi-starrer movie has received mixed reviews from the netizens so far. Moreover, it seems several people have been expressing their views in connection to the recent controversial statements made by Arshad Warsi on the film.

Check out some of the reactions:

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD encompassed a stellar star cast, including some of the most senior actors in pan-Indian films, such as Kamal Haasan and Amitabh Bachchan. Other actors in the movie include Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Brahmanandam and more.

Besides them, the movie also includes special appearances made by actors like Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma and more.

Nag Ashwin, the filmmaker behind the movie, has crafted a storyline that draws inspiration from Hindu mythological texts. The setting takes place in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Since its release, the film has achieved remarkable success, grossing an impressive 1000 crores at the box office, and is regarded as one of the most costly films ever produced.

Within just some time after its release, there have been rumors about the sequel of the film being in progress. As per the filmmaker Nag Aswin, the original plot of Kalki 2898 AD was prepped as a two parter itself.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Nag Ashwin had spilled beans on the progress of the sequel and said, “It’s not 60%, I would say. We shot about 25-30 days of the second part but there’s a lot left to do. There’s still so much prep left to do in terms of just again designing and action. The whole thing starts again. It’s a long journey to just prep before we even start getting actors back on set.”

