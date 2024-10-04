PHOTOS: Vijay and Bobby Deol's bromance with Pooja Hegde joining them for a chit-chat at Thalapathy 69 pooja ceremony is UNMISSABLE

Vijay's alleged last film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 69, has gone on floors today, October 4. The makers have already announced the main star cast of the movie. Now, the entire team of Thalapathy 69 has gathered to kickstart the shooting of the film followed by a pooja ceremony.

Several inside photos from the event are surfacing online. In the pictures, the star cast of Thalapathy 69 can be seen attending the pooja ceremony in traditional ensembles. Vijay dons a white veshti with a matching shirt, while Pooja Hegde stuns in a saree. On the other hand, Bobby Deol looks dapper in casuals.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations, makers wrote, “Pictures layum seri adha paathutu iruka unga face layum seri HAPPY SMILES irukunu we know.”

Makers also dropped several candid photos from the ceremony where Vijay can be seen sharing a warm moment with his co-stars.

The attendees of the event include Vijay, director H Vinoth, Bobby Deol and several others.

Take a look at the photos below:

Apart from Vijay and Pooja Hegde, the star cast of Thalapathy 69 includes Mamitha Baiju. The actress impressed the audience with her performance in the Malayalam hit Premalu.

Bobby Deol has also joined Vijay's alleged last movie. While makers have not yet shared details about his character, it is expected that he might play an important role. Currently, Bobby Deol is all set to feature in Kanguva co-starring Suriya.

Next, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and several others have come onboard Thalapathy 69. Priyamani will also be seen sharing screen space with Vijay in this project.

Meanwhile, the upcoming film featuring Vijay as the main lead is alleged to be his final venture in Indian cinema. The actor has already shared with his fans that he will step into the world of politics after completing his projects. He will also be contesting for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections in 2026.

Moreover, H Vinoth will be directing Thalapathy 69 while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT. The film was directed by Venkat Prabhu. The spy action drama featured Vijay in a dual role as both father and son. The star cast of The GOAT included Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha and several others. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

