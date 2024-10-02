Thalapathy 69: After Pooja Hegde, Premalu fame Mamitha Baiju roped in for Vijay’s alleged final movie

Following Pooja Hegde, the makers of Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie Thalapathy 69 has officially announced Premalu fame actress Mamitha Baiju to be part of the cast.

The announcement was made by the makers through a post on X (formerly Twitter). Penning the caption, “We are happy to OFFICIALLY announce that Mini Maharani Mamitha Baiju joins the Thalapathy 69 cast.”

The makers of the H Vinoth directorial starring Vijay had also earlier confirmed of Pooja Hegde playing a lead role in the movie. The film would also mark the actress’ second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

Check out Vijay’s Thalapathy 69’s official cast announcement: