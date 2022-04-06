PICS: Veteran star Sripriya’s daughter Sneha gets married in a traditional ceremony in Chennai

The daughter of actors Raj Kumar Sethupathy and Sripriya, Sneha Sethuppathy tied the knot with Anmol Sharma today in Chennai. This South Indian-style wedding was attended by the who’s who of the Tamil film industry, including a number of politicians. As per reports, the celebrations are underway since 4 April. The newly married couple were seen in beautiful traditional attires as they exchanged wedding vows and the veteran star was also seen posing with the couple.

Sources claim that due to the present COVID-19 situation in the country, the marriage will be registered in London, as the groom’s side is located there for the last 25th year.

Check out the pictures below:

Sripriya Sethupathi, who ruled the silver screens and was one of the most sought-after heroines in Kollywood during the '70s and '80s, got married to actor-businessman Rajkumar Sethupathi in 1988. They are now proud parents of two kids Sneha and Nagarjun. The yesteryear star delivered a number of blockbuster hits movies opposite Sivaji Ganesan, Muthuraman, Jaishankar, Sivakumar, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth, among others. She is currently one of the Core Committee Members of Kamal Haasan's political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Sripriya has acted in over 200 films in Tamil during her career. These include flicks like Aval Oru Thodar Kathai, Pattikaattu Raja, Paattum Bharathamum, Aan Pillai Singam, Aadu Puli Attam, Ilamai Oonjaladugiradhu, Sattam En Kaiyil, Bairavi, Aval Appadithan, Annai Oru Aalayam, Neeya?. Allaudinaum Arputha Vilakkum, Thirisoolam, Polladhavan, Billa, Natchathiram, Ratha Paasam, Thee, Thanikattu Raja, Senthoora Poove, Kannamoochi Yenada, to name a few.

