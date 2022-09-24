Ponniyin Selvan: AR Rahman shares a selfie with Vikram; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha spotted

Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus directed by Mani Ratnam, is getting a grand theatrical release on September 30, this year. The historical drama, which is made with a massive budget, is getting released in two parts. Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan essay the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which is getting released in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician has composed music for Mani Ratnam’s dream project.

As the team headed for Mumbai to attend the grand promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan, AR Rahman shared a selfie with leading man Chiyaan Vikram from the flight. “Guess who’s travelling with me … Enroute to #mumbai from #Hyderabad …PS 1 promotions!” the music composer captioned his post. Interestingly, the leading ladies of Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan are also spotted in Rahman’s selfie. The gorgeous actresses, who are playing arch-rivals in the Mani Ratnam directorial, are seen having a chat in the flight.