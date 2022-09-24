Ponniyin Selvan: AR Rahman shares a selfie with Vikram; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha spotted
AR Rahman shared a selfie with Ponniyin Selvan cast as they headed for Mumbai promotions
Ponniyin Selvan, the magnum opus directed by Mani Ratnam, is getting a grand theatrical release on September 30, this year. The historical drama, which is made with a massive budget, is getting released in two parts. Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, and Trisha Krishnan essay the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which is getting released in five languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. AR Rahman, the celebrated musician has composed music for Mani Ratnam’s dream project.
As the team headed for Mumbai to attend the grand promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan, AR Rahman shared a selfie with leading man Chiyaan Vikram from the flight. “Guess who’s travelling with me … Enroute to #mumbai from #Hyderabad …PS 1 promotions!” the music composer captioned his post. Interestingly, the leading ladies of Ponniyin Selvan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha Krishnan are also spotted in Rahman’s selfie. The gorgeous actresses, who are playing arch-rivals in the Mani Ratnam directorial, are seen having a chat in the flight.
Check out AR Rahman’s post here:
For the uninitiated, Trisha Krishnan had revealed that she bonded with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan right from the first day of the shoot, despite director Mani Ratnam’s instructions to stay away from each other. According to the actress, they ‘famously’ got along on the sets and had a long chat. Finally, director Mani Ratnam intervened fearing that their camaraderie might affect the scenes.
Chiyaan Vikram is playing the role of Aditya Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chozha empire. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is playing the role of Nandini, the lead antagonist of Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha Krishnan is appearing as princess Kundavai Devi. Jayam Ravi plays Aditya and Kundavai’s younger brother Arunmozhi Varman, who later rose to fame in the name of Raja Raja Chozha. Karthi essays the role of Aditya and Arunmozhi’s friend and Kundavai’s love interest, Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan. The second installment of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to hit the theatres in Summer 2023.
