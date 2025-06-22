Thalapathy Vijay-led TOP 9 films that prove why the superstar is a powerhouse entertainer

Thalapathy Vijay is celebrating his 51st birthday on June 22, 2025. The superstar who has been a performer for over 3 decades is expected to make his final cinematic venture soon.

The actor is next set to appear as a police officer in H Vinoth’s directorial, Jana Nayagan, slated to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026. If you’re a fan of the superstar or would like to explore some top films starring him, here’s a list of movies you can check out.

Top 9 Thalapathy Vijay films that everyone should watch

1. Thuppakki (2012)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala

Thalapathy Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyan, Vidyut Jammwal, Jayaram, Manobala Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: JioHotstar

One of the most beloved films featuring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is the 2012 action thriller Thuppakki. The AR Murugadoss directorial marked the filmmaker’s first collaboration with the superstar.

The film focuses on the story of an intelligence officer in the Indian Army who reaches Mumbai to spend his holidays with his family. However, in a sudden twist of fate, the man discovers a sleeper cell organization threatening the country's integrity. What follows is the soldier’s mission to bust the team once and for all.

The massive blockbuster film was remade in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

2. Thulladha Manamum Thullum (1999)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Simran, Manivannan, Dhamu, Vaiyapuri

Thalapathy Vijay, Simran, Manivannan, Dhamu, Vaiyapuri Director: Ezhil

Ezhil IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Where to watch: YouTube, SunNXT

Thulladha Manamum Thullum is a musical romantic drama considered one of Vijay's most cult following films. The 1999 Tamil-language movie follows the life of Kutty, a good-hearted youngster.

With a fate of events, the man falls in love with Rukmini, but every time he’s in front of her, his ruffian side is seemingly shown, unfortunately leading her to feel a distaste for him. How she realizes his true nature in due time forms the rest of the story.

3. Ghilli (2004)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad Director: Dharani

Dharani IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Where to watch: JioHotstar

Talking about cult classics, one cannot leave behind Thalapathy Vijay’s iconic movie, Ghilli. The official remake of Mahesh Babu starrer Okkadu, the sports actioner showcased a new shade to the Tamil superstar’s acting skills, making for an iconic film in his career.

The movie features the tale of Saravanavel aka Ghilli, a Kabaddi player who happens to cross paths with Dhanalakshmi, a girl forced into marriage by a powerful goon.

The way the former saves Dhanalakshmi and gets her to safety forms the rest of the film.

4. Master (2021)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj

Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Master starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is a recent venture in his career, but an instant favorite among fans on release. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was an action thriller featuring the story of a college professor, JD.

The movie focuses on how the man is forced to take up a job in a juvenile home where a gangster, Bhavani, is carrying out his illegal activities. With the Hero’s Journey template at play, the film had the superstar balancing a suave and cool character who happens to be an alcoholic.

5. Kaththi (2014)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sathish, Sudip Mukherjee

Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Sathish, Sudip Mukherjee Director: AR Murugadoss

AR Murugadoss IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to watch: Simply South

Yet another collaboration with director AR Murugadoss was the action thriller flick Kaththi. The film focused on the story of Kathiresan, a convict who escaped jail and plans to flee to Bangkok.

However, before managing to escape, the man discovers his doppelganger Jeevanantham and switches places with him. Later, Kathiresan discovers his lookalike’s fight for a village water issue, leading to a social battle against a corporate leader.

6. Mersal (2017)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen. Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Hareesh Peradi

Thalapathy Vijay, SJ Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen. Sathyaraj, Vadivelu, Hareesh Peradi Director: Atlee

Atlee IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to watch: Netflix

Mersal features Vijay in triple roles, playing the father and sons. The action thriller narrates the story of a vigilante magician seeking revenge against his father’s killer.

As the man reunites with his long-lost brother after being separated at birth, it is revealed why the magician apprehended people who committed medical crimes.

7. Pokkiri (2007)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Asin, Prakash Raj, Napolean, Nassar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vadivelu, Sriman, Anandaraj

Thalapathy Vijay, Asin, Prakash Raj, Napolean, Nassar, Mukesh Tiwari, Vadivelu, Sriman, Anandaraj Director: Prabhu Deva

Prabhu Deva IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Where to watch: SunNXT

Pokkiri is another remake in Thalapathy Vijay’s career, adapted from the Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri. The actioner directed by Prabhu Deva features the tale of a young ruffian who mixes with an international gangster’s goon, only to reveal his true intentions in due time.

8. Leo (2023)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian

Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Where to watch: Netflix

A blockbuster movie featuring Thalapathy Vijay in recent years is the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Leo. Based on the 1997 DC graphic novel, A History of Violence, the action flick features the tale of a cafe owner, Parthiban in Himachal Pradesh, being mistaken for a former gangster.

With his identity in crisis, the man is pursued by various ruffians to make him confess his true self. What follows is a tale of who the former gangster Leo was and whether Parthiban is truly him.

9. Theri (2016)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika

Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Amy Jackson, Nainika Director: Atlee

Atlee IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Thalapathy Vijay’s first-ever collaboration with the director Atlee was the action thriller movie Theri. Being loosely based on the 1990 Tamil film Chatriyan and the 2013 Hollywood film Homefront, the movie features the story of Joseph Kuruvila, a single father and bakery owner in Kerala.

Leading a quaint life with his only daughter, the man is revealed to be truly former Chennai city DCP Vijay Kumar, who was presumed dead. With his old foes realizing he is still alive and threatening his daughter, the man acts like a ghost, putting an end to all of them.

While these films are just the tip of the iceberg in the superstar’s long-running career, it would truly be a miss in theaters, with Jana Nayagan speculated to be his final cinematic venture.

