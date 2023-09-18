Popular Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan meets with accident after bike stunts go awry - VIDEO

Popular Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan, who is known for his motovlogging videos, was injured in a bike accident while performing stunts on the road. Reportedly, the accident occurred on Sunday on a service road of the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media. In the video. Here's an account of what happened.

YouTuber TTF Vasan meets with a bike accident while performing stunts

Popular Tamil YouTuber TTF Vasan met with a bike accident while performing stunts on the road on Sunday. The accident occurred on a service road on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. According to reports, Vasan was overspeeding and performing a wheelie when he lost control of his bike and fell. He suffered injuries to his head and body and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is said to be stable. A video of the accident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Vasan is seen riding his bike at high speed and trying to perform a wheelie. He loses balance and the bike skids into the fields beside the road.

A police complaint has been filed against Vasan under sections including endangering life and violating road rules. This is not the first time Vasan has been in the news due to his bike stunts and overspeeding. He has reportedly had run-ins with the administration in the past due to overspeeding.

Who is TTF Vasan?

TTF Vasan is a 24-year-old YouTuber who runs the channel Twin Throttlers. He is known for his videos of riding expensive bikes, performing stunts, and visiting different places. He also acted in the film Khaku Veeran, where he played the role of a biker. Vasan has a major fan following among children and youth for his driving on expensive bikes.

