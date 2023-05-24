Prabhas, Ram Charan to Yash: 6 celebs who established pan-Indian appeal with just one film

South cinema is one of the most acclaimed industries now. Gone days, when no one recognised South actors, directors, and technicians. Now, it's all the magic of South superstars like Prabhas, Ram Charan, Yash and more.

One movie is enough to change everything and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali proved. Because of the blockbuster movie, the South film industry transcends all boundaries in terms of accolades, performances, and blockbuster records. South cinema has reached global fame and gave rise to the term pan India.

And it's very evident with blockbuster hits like Baahubali, RRR, KGF, Kantara, Pushpa, and Ponniyin Selvan 2, it's all pan India magic, and these movies have not just made the South cinema stand proud but also brought huge fame and recognition to the actors, who played lead roles. For example, post-Baahubali, Prabhas' fan base dominated the Indian entertainment industry and became a global icon. His fan base reached every corner of the globe and made him a pan-India star overnight. After Prabhas, many celebs followed the path and catapulted to worldwide fame. Let's take a look at the celebs whose phenomenon changed as pan Indian and global star with just films like Baahubali, RRR and more.

Prabhas- Baahubali

Prabhas, who starred in Baahubali was mostly unknown outside the Telugu film industry until the film happened and made him a pan-India star overnight. After that, there's anybody who doesn't know Prabhas. He played the role of Amarendra Baahubali in the film. The actor enjoys a huge fan following not only in India but also globally and it has only expanded over the years with his lineup of Pan-India films. Despite his last releases, Saaho and Radhe Shyam failed at the box office, and his every film is anticipated as the biggest project of Indian cinema.

Jr NTR- RRR

Coming from an influential filmy and political background, Jr NTR has always been regarded as a Man of the Masses. Over the years in his career as an actor in the Telugu Film industry, he delivered many blockbuster hits including Aadi, Simhardi, Rakhi, Adhurs, and more. But did you know SS Rajamouli is the turning point of his career? Yes, the actor made his debut with SS Rajamouli's directorial Simhardi and established himself as pan Indian superstar with his helmed film RRR as well.

Jr NTR's performance as Komaram Bheem, made him recognize outside Telugu states and cross boundaries outside India as well. He reached not just pan-India fame but rose globally as many Hollywood filmmakers and actors praised him.



Ram Charan- RRR

Ram Charan, who is the son of Chiranjeevi, paved a niche for himself as a great actor in Tollywood. With films like Rangasthalam and Magadheera, he proved his acting skills and became a top actor. However, with RRR, where he portrayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, he grabbed the bull's eyes with his performance. He became one of the most popular stars outside India.

Ram Charan appeared on Hollywood shows like Good Morning America, KLTA Entertainment, and more. In fact, the magic of RRR left such a long-lasting impression that Ram Charan and Jr NTR got offers from Hollywood. Yes, top filmmakers like JJ Abrams, Rob Marshall, James Gunn, and more.



Yash- KGF

Yash, a name that is known worldwide with just one film, KGF. Before KGF, Yash was not known to audiences outside the Karnataka border. However, with his character Rocky Bhai, he added value to the overall canvas of pan-Indian stature. He was hugely loved for his role Rocky and known for the mannerism, style and dialogues that he carried. In fact, Yash became so popular as Rocky that it became his signature look off-screen as well.

While Yash made his fame as pan Indian star worldwide, he also has high pressure to stand up for his larger-than-life image in KGF. After KGF, the actor is yet to announce his next film. Because the expectations are so high about what would his next be as he has become pan Indian star now.

Allu Arjun- Pushpa

Allu Arjun got national wide fame with his blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. Well, the actor was highly popular in South and North as well with Ala Vaikunthapuramloo, where everybody grooved to his songs like Butta Bomma and Ramuloo Ramula. But it's his rugged and raw portrayal of Pushpa Raj that made everyone a fan of him. With Pushpa, Allu Arjun transcends Indian borders and paved a niche as a top star in the pan Indian market. Well, yet again he is returning as Pushpa Raj with the second part, Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is directed by Sukumar.



Jayam Ravi- Ponniyin Selvan

Jayam Ravi, the Tamil star, starred in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 with top actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, who are well-known in the film Industry. Compared to these stars, Jayam Ravi was not a big actor in Kollywood. However, with his portrayal as Arulmozhi Varman in Ponniyin Selvan, he became a well-known face in the South film industry. He is currently the top most popular actor in the Tamil film industry.

