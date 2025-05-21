Producer exposes dark truth about drug culture in Malayalam cinema: 'Separate rooms are allotted for this purpose'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and harassment.

Drug use in the Malayalam film industry has long been a matter of speculation. However, the issue gained serious attention when actor Vincy Aloshious accused Shine Tom Chacko of harassment under the influence. Though no legal action followed, the incident reignited debate.

In 2023, Sandra Thomas called out rampant drug use. Two years later, she believes the problem remains unchecked and may have become even more widespread.

Speaking to Onmanorama, the producer revealed some disturbing trends that still take place in the Malayalam film industry. Sandra Thomas expressed that film associations should have taken a clear stand against drug use in cinema years ago. She pointed out that many people on film sets are well aware of the issue.

However, no one acted because they still wanted to work with those involved. She alleged that now special budgets and rooms are even allocated for drug use. In her words, "A special budget is being allotted exclusively for this. Even separate rooms are allotted for this purpose. However, the associations say the entire industry cannot be blamed just because of one or two people."

She mentioned hearing Listin recently make such a statement and questioned whether people like him are truly unaware. Sandra claimed drugs are now openly available on sets and used by people of all genders and statuses.

"Producers are unwilling to raise a complaint because of fear it will stall their projects. If someone is caught on the sets, the shooting gets stalled. It also ruins the goodwill of the actor. What is the point in doing a movie with him if his goodwill is lost?" Sandra added.

The producer also highlighted the importance of having women producers in the Internal Complaints Committee on film sets. She believes their presence would help ensure quicker action and fair justice for victims of sexual harassment.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

