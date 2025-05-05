Following Khalid Rahman, Minnal Murali cinematographer Sameer Thahir booked in hybrid ganja case; granted bail

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Popular Malayalam cinematographer Sameer Thahir was arrested by Excise officers on May 5, 2025. The Minnal Murali cinematographer was booked following the arrests of Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza the previous week.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the hybrid ganja used by Khalid and Ashraf was found in Thahir’s flat. As the cinematographer was taken into custody for questioning, he was subsequently arrested.

Sameer Thahir was later granted station bail after being charged under Section 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. The section deals with punishment for allowing premises to be used for narcotics-related offenses.

For those unaware, Thallumaala director Khalid Rahman was booked by the police for possessing hybrid ganja. The police recovered 1.63 grams of cannabis. Following their arrests, both Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were released on bail.

Earlier, Khalid Rahman’s brother, Jimshi Khalid, had posted a picture alongside his sibling, captioned, “Thank u for ur fuel in the fire, now it's gonna burn like never before! #godspeed.” The post created quite a buzz online, with netizens divided in their reactions.

According to reports, the post, which was initially open to comments, received support from several celebrities. Actors like Naslen, Lukman Avaran, Sreenath Bhasi, actress Anagha Ravi, and others showed their support. Moreover, the caption of the picture was reportedly edited, and the original version allegedly contained a racist term.

On the work front, Sameer Thahir last served as the cinematographer for the movie Aavesham. The Fahadh Faasil starrer, written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, is an action-comedy venture that was a massive hit both critically and commercially.

The movie focuses on the story of three college-going youngsters who are violently bullied by their seniors. In response, the trio decides to take revenge by befriending a top-notch gangster.

Although their plan initially works, the film takes a sudden turn, leading to riot-filled chaos and laughter. Apart from FaFaa, the movie also featured actors such as Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shahnavaz, Sajin Gopu, and more.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

