Sookshmadarshini, Marco, Rifle Club OTT Release Update: Filmmaker Listin Stephen explains the reason behind delay

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the OTT release of Nazriya Nazim and Basil Joseph's much-appreciated mystery thriller, Sookshmadarshini. In addition to this Mollywood flick, films like Marco and Rifle Club are also waiting for their small-screen debut. During a recent interview, popular Indian producer Listin Stephen shared his two cents on why movies' digital releases have seen delays. Read on!

Listin Stephen was in an interview during the release of his film ED. This is when he spoke about the OTT delay of several movies like Sookshmadarshini, Marco, and Rifle Club. According to the Indian producer, a lot of movies that also star biggies go for the pay-per-view option.

"Earlier, there was a particular range or amount for which the movies did business (in the OTT space)," OTT Play quoted him saying. But in the current times, no producer can tell how much the movie will do business, he explained.

Further on, he gave examples of popular 2024 movies like Premalu, Manjummel Boys, ARM, and Sookshmadarshini and said that only after their release the OTT agreement for all these movies was signed. Having said that, OTT deals for multiple movies that have been released recently are yet to be signed. Earlier, Sharif Muhammed, the producer of Unni Mukundan's Marco, expressed in a statement that the streaming rights for the action thriller film have not been sold to any platform.

For the unknown, Sookshmadarshini was leaked twice. Confirming the same, filmmaker MC Jithin divulged that Sookshmadarshini's HD-quality version was initially leaked on Telegram. However, it was taken down by their anti-piracy team.

"Hardly four days ago, we were notified that the film was leaked on YouTube. We tried to remove it at the earliest, but by then the film had 10,000 views. It was surprising to see the film leaked online again yesterday," he stated.

The high-anticipated dark comedy mystery thriller was released on big screens on November 22, 2024.

