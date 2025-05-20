Throwback: When Upasana Konidela could not stop praising Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi, ‘Tarak is very lucky…’

Ram Charan’s wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela has often been seen to be sharing a special camaraderie with Jr NTR’s wife Lakshmi Pranathi. In an old interview with Sakshi News, the celebrity wife couldn’t stop praising her.

In her words, “Pranathi is someone who manages my house, even when I am not there. She is so sweet, and when I see her, I see this amazing girl who can take care of everything. She is the strongest…she is much younger than me, but super strong.”

“She is so sweet that when you see her, you would feel calm. I have to say that Tarak is lucky to get her,” she added. Upasana and Pranathi are often seen sharing a pleasant friendship with one another, appearing on each other’s social handles from time to time.

For those unaware, Jr NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi have been married to each other for 14 years now. The latter is the daughter of realtor and businessman Narne Srinivasa Rao and shares two kids with the Devara actor.

Talking about Upasana Konidela, the celebrity wife was recently spotted making her return from London along with her husband and baby girl Klin Kaara. The whole family had gone for the unveiling of Ram Charan’s wax statue at Madame Tussaud's.

Coming to Ram Charan's work front, the actor is currently involved in the works of his next film Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The sports drama movie set in a village backdrop features a cricketing tale, packed with grit, as Charan takes on a new look.

The film, slated to release on March 27, 2026, features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead with Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, and more in key roles.

On the other hand, Jr NTR will soon be appearing in Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.

