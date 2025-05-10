Watch: Ram Charan gets mobbed by fans in London, flaunts his swanky Patek Philippe watch worth Rs 68 lakhs

Ram Charan’s wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London soon. And for the same, the actor is in the British capital. Now, a video of him getting mobbed by his fans on the streets of the city has gone viral on the internet.

In a video going rapidly viral all over social media, the Peddi star can be seen climbing out of his car’s sunroof as he gets mobbed by a large fan gathering. As everyone clamors his name for pictures and autographs, Ram greets them all and even blows a flying kiss.

Advertisement

Check out the video here:

For the special event, Ram Charan looked dashing while dressed in formals. The unique brooch and an expensive Patek Philippe Nautilus Chronograph watch in a rose gold hue added to his charm. According to a MensXP report, this is one of his favorite timepieces from his collection and is worth Rs. 68 lakhs.

Well, speaking about the actor’s wax statue being inaugurated, it would be quite unique since it will also have the presence of his pet dog, Rhyme. RC’s pet pooch becomes the second one to receive such an honor in the world, after Queen Elizabeth II’s corgi.

Coming back to Ram Charan’s work front, the actor is currently busy shooting for his next film, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

For the sports drama in the making, the actor has built quite the physique and the first look of him has already left fans in awe.

Advertisement

Marking the first-ever collaboration between the director and actor, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Dayanand Reddy and more.

The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026.

Apart from this, there have been reports about the actor’s next film, which will mark a collaboration between him and his previous Rangasthalam director Sukumar. The project is touted to be an urban drama, where the actor will be seen pulling off a completely different look.

Further updates on this impending project are yet to be revealed by the makers.

ALSO READ: South Newswrap, May 9: Aarti Ravi’s statement after Ravi Mohan’s viral moment with Kenishaa, Vijay Deverakonda’s birthday and more