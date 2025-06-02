Watch: Ram Charan flaunts his RUGGED long hair look as he returns to Hyderabad after vacation

Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming film, a sports drama titled Peddi. The actor was recently spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he returned from a vacation.

Ram Charan’s rugged look at Hyderabad airport

Like always, the actor looked dashing as he arrived at the airport. Ram was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white trousers and also carrying a sling bag.

Advertisement

Flaunting his rugged long-hair look, he wore a custom watch with an R letter to add to the charm.

The video showcased the actor hurrying into his car as he exited the airport venue. The glimpse of his super cool avatar has surely left many buzzing with excitement.

Ram Charan unveiled a wax statue at Madame Tussauds

A few days back, Ram Charan became one of the biggest stars from South cinema who has a wax statue in his name at the Madame Tussauds museum in London.

The actor was immortalized in the figurine along with his pet dog, Rhyme. The actor is the second person in the world to have his pet’s statue in the museum.

For the inaugural ceremony, the Peddi actor was joined by his parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, as well as his wife Upasana and daughter, Klin Kaara. The Konidela family was seen posing with the wax statue in some memorable snapshots.

Advertisement

Ram Charan’s next big release with Peddi

After the lukewarm response to his last film, Game Changer, all eyes are on RC’s next big release, Peddi.

It marks his first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana and is a sports drama in the making.

The movie is slated for a theatrical release on March 27, 2026. RC is maintaining his rugged avatar for this movie, as he will be seen playing wrestling and cricket in the Buchi Babu Sana directorial.

It is for this film only that the RRR star has been maintaining a rugged look, physique, and long hair. The actor will reportedly be shown playing wrestling and cricket in this film.

Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release: Where to watch Pawan Kalyan’s historical action film after its theatrical run