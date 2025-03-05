Game Changer Hindi OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer political drama online

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer hit the big screens on Sankranti (January 10) this year. Directed by S. Shankar, the film failed to meet expectations at the box office and ended up as a disaster. While it is already available on Amazon Prime Video, fans were eagerly waiting for its Hindi dubbed version, which was missing from the platform. However, the Hindi version is now set to release on another streaming platform.

When and where to watch Game Changer (Hindi)

The Hindi version of Game Changer will start streaming on ZEE5 from March 7. According to 123Telugu, the Ram Charan starrer will be available exclusively in Hindi on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of Game Changer (Hindi)

The story of Game Changer follows Ram Nandan, a UPSC topper who becomes a District Magistrate in Visakhapatnam. Before taking charge, he is attacked by goons sent by his rival, Simha, who works for Minister Bobbili Mopidevi. Mopidevi, aiming to become Chief Minister, sees his brother Munimanikyam as a threat.

Ram fights corruption by exposing scams and demolishing illegal structures. Previously an MBBS student, he struggled with anger issues. His love interest, Deepika, motivated him to pursue civil services. After failing the IAS exam, he became an IPS officer but later succeeded in clearing UPSC, reuniting with Deepika.

At a rally, Parvathy exposes Sathyamoorthy’s crimes, causing his death. Enraged, Mopidevi kills him and becomes Chief Minister. Ram is arrested before his wedding and suspended. Later, protests lead to his reinstatement as an Election Commission Officer. He ensures a fair election, defeats Mopidevi, and emerges victorious as the new Chief Minister.

Cast and crew of Game Changer (Hindi)

Game Changer is directed by S. Shankar, with a screenplay by Vivek Velmurugan and dialogues penned by Sai Madhav Burra. The story is crafted by Karthik Subbaraj. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, the film features an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Anjali, Kiara Advani, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani. The cinematography is handled by Tirru, while the editing is done by Shameer Muhammed and Ruben. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S.