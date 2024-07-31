Ram Charan’s cousin Niharika Konidela talks about moving on and divorcing from Chaitanya JV; opens up on 'finding love again'

Niharika Konidela gained significant limelight for her personal life over professional highlights. The Telugu diva and sister of the Mega cousins was previously married to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in 2020. Unfortunately, within three years, the couple announced their divorce on July 5, 2023.

Niharika Konidela asserts moving over her divorce from Chaitanya JV

While speaking with Great Andhra recently, Niharika Konidela went candid over her personal life space, especially after her divorce. The starlet mentioned that she has moved over what had happened in the past.

The Oka Manasu actress further shared that she wished to focus on her career and work at the moment over everything else. She expressed, “That cloud has passed; I am focusing on my work for now. I am looking forward to both acting in and producing good films."

Niharika reveals whether she would look for love again in her life

Moving forth in the conversation, Niharika also spilled the beans on whether she is looking forward towards finding love again in her life. The actress highlighted that she just wants to remain happy at the moment and added, “I just want to be happy, be it single or committed. If the time comes...I don't want to go against nature or go searching for it; if it happens, it happens.”

Niharika also opened up about her parents’ reaction towards the matter and stated that they even want to grant her some space, while still wishing that she finds someone. Moreover, the Suryakantham star said that none of her family wishes to pressure her to find a partner.

When Niharika spilled beans on why she wanted to get married again

Back during a promotional event for her film Saagu, Niharika Konidela had revealed that she hadn’t caught on to a bitter impression of love in her life. She also stated that her belief in life is dynamic, thereby hinting at the possibility of getting married again.

Furthermore, when Niharika was asked about people getting the chance to see her again as a bride, she gave an interesting response and said, “I mean, I definitely want to have children, so I have to get married. But I do not want to do it only for that.”

