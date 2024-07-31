Vijay Sethupathi acted for FREE in Maharaja? Here’s what we know

Vijay Sethupathi has been on a spree of success after his latest release, Maharaja, fetched wonders at the box office. The film, with its gripping story line, has been received by the audience with a heartfelt applause. According to reports, Maharaja has grossed well over 100 crores at the box office so far. Now, in a recent update, reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi did not charge any salary for Maharaja.

Has Vijay Sethupathi given up on charging salary for Maharaja?

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the Netflix-starrer Maharaja was released earlier this year on June 14. According to various reports, the film had a restricted budget of Rs. 20 crore. Moreover, as to ease out on further expenses, it is speculated that Vijay Sethupathi stepped away from charging any remuneration at all for the film.

For the unversed, as a result of the same, the actor would now take a part of the profits that the film earned.

Vijay Sethupathi broke down to tears while shooting one particular scene in Maharaja

In an interview with Times Now, the Vikram Vedha star opened up about being emotionally involved during the shooting of one particular scene in his film, Maharaja. He shared turning deeply emotional since he was able to sink inside the psyche of the character who narrated the incident of robbery that happened in his home.

Talking about shedding real tears while making his dialogue delivery, Vijay narrated, “Actually when I was telling the third story to the cops, I broke down. The first two times when I was telling the story I didn't lose control. But the third time when I got the image, the tears were real."

When Vijay expressed his desire to work in a special film remake

Previously, while promoting his film Merry Christmas, Vijay Sethupathi sat down for a candid interview with Humans of Bombay. He talked about his then filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s best film that he likes the most.

Citing the Bollywood film Badlapur, starring Varun Dhawan, Vijay mentioned he desires for it to be remade in Tamil and added wishing to be a part of it.

Vijay Sethupathi’s professional front

As of the first half of 2024, Vijay Sethupathi delivered two smashing hits, Merry Christmas and Maharaja. Moving forward, the actor is set to star in two more films, including the Indian silent film titled Gandhi Talks.

On the other hand, Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2 is also on the cards for the star.