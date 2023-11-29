Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Promotional Wardrobe: An extravagant tale of sarees

Rashmika Mandanna mesmerizes the fashion world with her diverse and impeccable style. The actress seamlessly blends elegance with modern trends, effortlessly transitioning from vibrant silk sarees adorned with intricate details to chic black ensembles that redefine simplicity.

Alia Bhatt was also seen in captivating beauty looks in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani have gained widespread attention. Draped in elegant chiffon sarees, she radiated charm and elegance, reminiscent of a bygone era. The actress consistently donned stunning Manish Malhotra sarees for all promotional events and appearances related to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Similarly, Rashmika is seemingly obsessed with sarees too as she promoted Animal wearing a stunning six-yard of pure elegance.

The actress' fashion journey is a captivating saga of sartorial sophistication. Rashmika's wardrobe is a treasure trove of color, texture, and timeless beauty. And, during the promotions of her upcoming movie Animal, Rashmika Mandanna showcased her love for the six yards of elegance, i.e. sarees.

Rashmika's love for traditional attire is evident in her exquisitely embroidered silk sarees. Join us as we explore her stunning outfits, each one a testament to her impeccable taste, draped in yards of elegance.

1. Rashmika Mandanna's pink satin silk saree with gold temple work border

Rashmika Mandanna outshines in a captivating ensemble, featuring a pink satin silk saree embellished with a gold temple work border and a matching brocade blouse. The actress complemented her attire with opulent jhumkas and statement bangles, adding a touch of grandeur to her look. Mandanna's makeup was equally radiant, with a shimmering finish that accentuated her natural beauty. Her hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, creating a refined and elegant overall look.

2. Rashmika Mandanna in turquoise silk organza saree with gold border

Completing her ensemble, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a turquoise silk organza saree with a gold border, pairing it with a gold sleeveless blouse. Gold-studded jhumkas and bangles in shades of gold and green further enhanced her traditional attire. A large gold finger ring added a touch of elegance, while a red bindi and a touch of shimmery makeup completed her radiant appearance. Rashmika Mandanna's heartfelt smile added a touch of charm to her captivating look.

3. Rashmika Mandanna's Kerala banarasi woven organza silk saree

The Pushpa: The Rise actress was seen wearing a beautiful Kerala Banarasi woven organza silk saree with a contrasting gold border. She paired the saree with a sleeveless brocade blouse. To complete her look, Rashmika accessorized with statement jewelry, including a gold neck choker, white stone bangles, huge gold stud earrings, and large statement rings. The Mission Majnu actress also opted for bold lipstick and a simple ponytail, perfectly complementing her traditional look.

4. Rashmika Mandanna charms in black floral-print saree

Rashmika Mandanna looks stunning in a black floral-print saree with a spring-inspired print in various colors. The saree paired with a matching sleeveless black velvet blouse was completed with black heels, a minimalist approach that emphasized the ensemble. Mandanna's hair styled sleekly, and her dewy makeup, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, flawless black eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow, rosy cheeks, highlighter, and vibrant pink lipstick, elevated her overall appearance.

Advertisement

5. Rashmika Mandanna's pink georgette saree with mirror work blouse

Rashmika Mandanna exudes elegance in a captivating shade of pink. The rich georgette fabric is adorned with intricate baby orchid mirror work and sequential hand embroidery all over. The actress complemented the saree with a matching halter-neck backless blouse. To accentuate her features, Rashmika opted for a subtle yet captivating makeup look. The pink eyeshadow complemented the saree's hue, while mascaraed lashes enhanced her natural beauty. Her blushed cheeks with glossy pink lipstick completed the look. Rashmika's lush locks styled into soft curls, framed her face effortlessly. In terms of accessorizing, Rashmika went with a pair of elegant silver hoops, adding a touch of sophistication to the look.

6. Rashmika Mandanna shines in a chiffon yellow saree with a white lace border

Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a chiffon yellow saree with a white lace border. She completed her look with a sleeveless plain blouse and a pair of statement white studded earrings. Her bold eye makeup with mascara and kajal was complemented by minimal makeup with a touch of blush. Mandanna’s finished her look with pink lipstick and shiny lip gloss.

7. Rashmika Mandanna exudes elegance in a classic black saree

This classy black saree was remarkably simple. The actress paired the elegant black piece with a matching crop-top-like black blouse with wide straps. Accessorizing with a triple-layered diamond-encrusted gold necklace, she chose to leave her tresses open, completing the look with a blushy makeup look. Dramatic brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, and kajal, mascara eyelashes, and glossy nude lipstick, made her look radiantly beautiful.

In contrast, Rashmika's modern-traditional outfits are characterized by clean lines, bold colors, and a touch of glamor. She effortlessly carried off sleek gowns, sharp suits, and statement pieces that exuded confidence and poise.

Regardless of the style she embraces, Rashmika Mandanna's fashion choices are always a delight to behold. The actress is surely a true fashion icon, inspiring millions with her elegance and trendsetting flair.

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Daggubati REACTS to Telugu audience's reception over Ranbir Kapoor's Animal team