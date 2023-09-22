Sai Pallavi, Prabhas to R Madhavan: 8 Celebs and their real educational qualification

South Indian cinema is renowned for its arsenal of gifted actors who have captivated millions with their remarkable performances. While their acting prowesses dominate, a lesser known fact that many of these stars have achieved notable academic credentials looms large as well. This, only adds to their already impressive list of accomplishments. In this feature, we delve into the educational achievements of some of South India's beloved actors.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented and versatile actresses. She is known for her natural acting style and her ability to portray a wide range of emotions. The Gargi actress is also known for her incredible academic record. Pallavi holds a degree in MBBS from TBILISI State Medical University, Coimbatore. She has starred in several successful films from Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries. Additionally, Pallavi is a trained dancer.

Rashmika Mandanna

A national crush, she is not only a versatile actor but also a triple major graduate, with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology, Journalism, and English Literature from M S Ramaiah College, Bengaluru. Mandanna's academic achievements showcase her intelligence and sheer dedication to her education. Our Srivalli has starred in several successful films in Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil languages.

Rakul Preet Singh

Mathematics has always been a dreadful subject to reckon with for many of us. However, Rakul Preet Singh's flair for mathematics is just as impressive as her acting skills. This svelte beauty from Sarrainodu fame who romanced the stylish star Allu Arjun holds a degree in Mathematics from Jesus and Mary College in Delhi. She enjoys the challenge of solving complex mathematical problems and has attributed her problem-solving skills to her mathematical background!

Prabhas

Well, for starters, all adjectives certainly fall short when it comes to describing the acting prowess of the Baahubali of Tollywood. But did you know that the superstar is a qualified engineer and holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology (B. Tech) from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad? Well, this just showcases his academic dedication coupled with an iconic on-screen presence.

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Actor/producer Nagarjuna Akkineni’s contribution to Indian cinema has been phenomenal and the actor has an endless list of blockbusters to his credit. However, the Criminal actor’s academic journey is a testament to his pursuit of excellence. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) and a Master of Science (M.S.) in Automobile Engineering from esteemed institutions, The Little Flower Junior College, Hyderabad, College Of Engineering, Guindy, and Eastern Michigan University at Michigan, USA. Impressed, much? We sure are!

Karthi

This Tamil star's versatility as an actor is well known coupled with a flair for portraying complex characters and bringing them to life with nuanced and expressive acting. However, what many people may not know is that Karthi also has impressive academic credentials. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Crescent Engineering College, Chennai, and a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering from Binghamton University, New York, USA.

R. Madhavan

The charming and charismatic actor is known for his natural acting style and an innate ability to connect with the audience on a deeper level. The Vikram Vedha star is not only an electronics graduate but also a skilled orator with a post-graduate degree in Public Speaking from Rajaram College, Kolhapur, and Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai, Maharashtra respectively. Safe to say, Maddy's educational journey is as diverse as his acting roles.

Vikram

Last but never least is our Chiyaan, Vikram, a towering figure in the South Indian film industry. He is renowned for his chameleon-like abilities and his prowess to seamlessly transform into any character that he plays. He has starred in several successful films in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Well, Chiyaan holds an equally stunning academic record with a graduate degree in English Literature and an MBA from Loyola College, Chennai.

These talented South Indian actors have not only carved an indelible mark on the film industry but have also showcased their academic brilliance. Their impressive educational qualifications serve as an inspiration, demonstrating that dedication and passion can excel in both the reel and real world.

