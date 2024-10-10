Shruti Haasan Exclusive Interview on World Mental Health Day: ‘It's always someone else's problem until it becomes your own’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of depression.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan emphasizes that music is not just a career for her, but a profound healing tool that makes her feel grounded. The Salaar actress also sheds light on mental health in the film industry and why it is all about the perception that we put out there.

"When I look at the flip side, social media also generates a great amount of stress and anxiety," said Shruti Haasan during the interview on World Mental Health Day, which is celebrated every year on the 10th of October.

Excerpts from the interview:

You have always been open about Mental Health and its challenges. Do you think music can be used as a form of therapy for mental health challenges?

I think music in general is one of the greatest forms of healing. And there are so many types of music for each kind of person and what they need and derive from it. But there's also specialized music therapy, which is a large part of healing and mental health. And I think personally, on another level, I'm a huge metal head. I love heavy metal music. And a lot of people misunderstand it as something that is loud or aggressive. But I know that heavy metal is my meditation music. It's what centers me and it's what makes me feel really grounded and centered within myself. So that's the power of music. You can pick what makes you feel, you know, connected to yourself. And one of the reasons I also wanted to be a songwriter is because I could feel the effects of music on my mental state.

In your opinion, what are the biggest misconceptions about mental health in the entertainment industry?

I think not just in the entertainment industry, but across, you know, socially speaking, discussing mental health and accepting your vulnerabilities or acknowledging that, you know, you need help or, that you're not okay about something is always looked at as a bit of a stigma. And I'm not saying that it's because people are judgmental. I think it's because people don't necessarily understand the gravitas of how important mental health is in our society. It's always someone else's problem until it becomes your own problem or in your own family. And that's when people start making the effort to understand what it means. And in the entertainment industry, I think it's such an image-conscious industry where it is all about the perception that we put out there. That's something that I've tried to stay away from, from the very beginning. And I think for me, my journey has always been about being transparent.

How do you envision contributing to the conversation around mental health in the future?

I think constantly having conversations about mental health, constantly speaking about it and driving that point home is something that I will continue to do. I remember there was a time a couple of years ago when someone tried to turn what I speak about on mental health against me, and I remember taking it head on and saying, ''No, you do not shame people for speaking about mental health. You can't do it to me. You can't do it to anybody else.'' What we need is to keep talking about it till people are educated and understand exactly what it is.

How do you think social media and technology impact mental health, and what can be done to promote a healthier online environment?

So here's the thing with social media. A lot of what I get in terms of resources, education about what people, how people are dealing with daily stress, social media anxiety, depression or whatever, you know, mental health, the gamut of it. I get a lot of my positive information, really helpful information through social media, and maybe that's the way my algorithm is wired. And so that's a really great thing for me. When I look at the flip side, social media also generates a great amount of stress and anxiety. I think for more and some people, aspirations, not with people not being sure really what they're aspiring for– but just the image that has been pushed and created again by the algorithm and everyone being a slave to it. Body image and pressure on materialism, pressure to perform may be in things that are not even your calling. So I feel like that is a negative side of social media, especially when it comes to self-image. And like I said again, through social media, we also find resources and so many things. That really is a double-edged sword.

Lastly, what message would you like to convey to your fans and the public on World Mental Health Day?

So I would like to tell everyone on World Mental Health Day that it's okay to not be okay. And it's really important to have compassion for one another. Whether it's your friends or family, please ask them, “Hey, how are you doing?” but not just for the sake of it. Like, “how are you actually doing? Is there something you'd like to tell me? So something I can help with?”. Even just doing that and letting someone know you're there for them is so valuable. So that's all I would say. I don't want to be preachy.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

