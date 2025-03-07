Singer Kalpana Raghavendar shares FIRST video message amid suicide attempt rumors; says 'I do not have any…'

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Kalpana Raghavendar recently shared a video message from the hospital, addressing and clarifying the rumors about her health. The singer shared that she was balancing multiple commitments, including a LLB, PhD and her music career. The pressure had affected her sleep for years and after consulting a doctor, she was diagnosed with insomnia and given medication.

In the video, Kalpana went on to say in Tamil that one day she accidentally took an extra dose. This led to a lung infection, and she lost consciousness. However, she expressed gratitude to her husband for saving her life. Since he was not in the city, he immediately reached out to the police for help.

Kalpana revealed that her husband efficiently coordinated with the ambulance and the media to ensure her timely rescue and hospital admission. The singer stressed that she survived because of his quick actions and urged people not to believe any false rumors.

"I do not have any personal issues. With God's blessings, the best thing to have happened to me is getting Prasad Prabhakar as my husband and a responsible, beautiful daughter like Daya Prasad. Please don't believe any rumours. I don't have any issues," Kalpana added.

Kalpana expressed her gratitude to the police, media, fans, and friends from the music industry for their support. She reassured everyone that she would continue to entertain through her music. With a positive outlook, she stated her determination to live a long life. She also mentioned preparing to attend an event soon.

Towards the end of the video message, Kalpana also mentioned returning to normalcy quickly.

A few day ago, Kalpana was found lying unconscious at home and hospitalized. Her husband alerted security, leading to police intervention. While people thought it was a suicide attempt, her daughter addressed the media and clarified it was an accidental overdose.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.