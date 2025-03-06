Singer Kalpana Raghavendar BREAKS SILENCE after su**ide attempt rumors and reveals what really happened

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Kalpana Raghavendar became the talk of the town after reports about her alleged su**ide attempts surfaced online. While her daughter recently addressed the issue during a press meet, the singer also spoke and cleared the air. According to a PTI report, Kalpana clarified that she mistakenly took an excessive dose of sleeping pills due to sleep issues.

The PTI report confirmed that Kalpana Raghavendar dismissed all claims of a su**ide attempt, stating that the rumors were false. She had traveled from Ernakulam to Hyderabad on March 4. Struggling with insomnia, she initially took eight sleeping pills. Later, she consumed ten more, which led to her losing consciousness.

Her husband became concerned after multiple calls went unanswered. Seeking help, he reached out to members of the Colony Welfare Association, who then alerted the KPHB Police Station. A police team, along with association members, arrived at her residence. When she did not respond, they barged in through the kitchen and found her lying unconscious. She was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Once Kalpana regained consciousness, her daughter also addressed the situation. Speaking to the media, she clarified that her mother had accidentally taken more than the prescribed dosage of sleeping pills. Dismissing the su**ide rumors, she explained that it was a minor overdose caused by stress. "It was just a slight overdose of prescribed medication due to general life stress. Our family is perfectly fine. My mom will be back in a few days. That’s all I have to say," she stated.

As per the report, Kalpana and her daughter had a disagreement regarding her studies. The singer had suggested moving to Hyderabad, but her daughter was unwilling to relocate. This may have contributed to emotional distress. However, Kalpana has now recovered and reassured fans that there is no cause for concern.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.