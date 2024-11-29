Sorgavaasal Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read if you are planning to watch RJ Balaji and Selvaraghavan's crime drama in theaters

Sorgavaasal, starring RJ Balaji, has finally hit the big screens today, November 29. With its release, moviegoers have been rushing to theaters to catch the first day, first-show of the crime drama. Since morning, netizens have also shared their views on the film and its impact on them. Hence, check out these Twitter reviews shared by movigoers before booking your tickets.

A social media lauded the RJ Balaji starrer and wrote, "Sorgavaasal 3/5 It’s hard to believe that this film is directed by a debutant (@sid_vishwanath). It is based on the 1999 Chennai prison riot, and it’s not easy to recreate and conceptualise a film like this."

"The making is top class, and all the characters played by @RJ_Balaji @selvaraghavan #Sharafudeen, #Karunas and everyone is brilliant. At 137 minutes, it is slick and engaging, which will appeal to people who like serious cinema," the person concluded.

Another social media user gave Soragavaasal a 3/5 star and posted, "A riveting Prison Thriller..Based on 1999 Chennai city central jail riots.. Raw and Real.. @RJ_Balaji has given an un-RJB like performance. @selvaraghavan is neat.. #Karunas, @natty_nataraj and @SaniyaIyappan_ stand out.. #ChristoXavier 's BGM.. Director @sid_vishwanath makes an impressive debut."

A netizen mentioned that the film had cinematic high moments and penned, "#Sorgavaasal is a film where there is no hero, there is no villain. Everyone, including @RJ_Balaji, @selvaraghavan, #Karunas, etc., have played their characters by believing in director @sid_vishwanath‘s vision. Technically sound film with excellent visuals, score, and action choreography. Instead of aiming for cinematic high moments, the director has tried to narrate a story as it is without taking any deviation."

Another netizen wrote, "The first half unfolds in the captivating world of #Sorgavaasal, featuring a compelling plot. RJ Balaji delivers a stunning performance. The second half is even more engaging and powerful compared to the first."

Apart from RJ Balaji, the star cast of the film also includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Selvaraghavan, Karunas, Saniya, and more.

