Who is Natarajan Subramaniam, the Maharaja actor also known for camera expertise in B’wood movies like Black Friday, Jab We Met, and Love Aaj Kal?

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja has truly left a lasting impression on audiences with its authentic production and exceptional storytelling. Among the standout performances, actor Natarajan Subramaniam delivered a crucial and unforgettable role. But how many of you know that he is also a talented cinematographer?

Yes, the multi-talented artist is also a genius behind the camera and has once worked in many Bollywood films. His expertise in movies can be seen in some cult classics like Black Friday, Love Aaj Kal, and Jab We Met where he collaborated with directors Anurag Kashyap and Imtiaz Ali.

Natarajan Subramaniam, also known by the nickname Natty, began his career in Indian cinema as a cinematographer, working with Anurag Kashyap on the short film Last Train to Mahakali, released in 1999.

Later on, he worked in Thalapathy Vijay’s 2002 film Youth, where he also had an uncredited role. Natty made his Hindi film debut with the unreleased project Paanch. In addition to these films, he has been the cinematographer for notable projects such as Parineeta, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Returns, Raanjhanaa, and Akshay Kumar’s Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Alongside his work behind the camera, Natty has also ventured into acting, appearing in films like Sathuranga Vettai, Richie, and Namma Veetu Pillai.

More about Maharaja

Maharaja starring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role is an action-thriller film directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The movie depicts the tale of a barber shop owner who tries to file a complaint at the police station to find his “Lakshmi,” a steel garbage bin that has gone missing from a robbery.

As the plot unfolds, more details emerge about the barber's determination to recover his Lakshmi and how he ultimately succeeds. In addition to Vijay, the film features actors Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bharathiraja in key roles.

Released on June 14, 2024, Maharaja marks VJS's 50th cinematic venture and has received positive reviews from critics.

