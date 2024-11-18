Who is RJ Balaji? Meet the actor who began as a radio jockey and starred alongside Nayanthara in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

RJ Balaji is a multi-talented actor, film director, and television presenter. He gained fame for his role in the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, directed by Vignesh Shivan. The actor is back in the headlines for sharing his thoughts on the controversy between Dhanush and Nayanthara surrounding the film. As he discusses his views on the issue, let’s take a closer look at who RJ Balaji is.

Who is RJ Balaji?

RJ Balaji is a popular Indian actor who started his career as a radio jockey and a comedian. He rose to fame for his shows titled Take it Easy, The Night Show with RJ Balaji and more at the 92.7 Big FM. In one of the shows, he used to prank call the users and create a fun segment about it.

Not only as a radio jockey, but RJ Balaji has made a mark in various fields. He is well-known for his association with popular TV shows and his performances in notable films as an actor and co-director. Additionally, he has hosted several inter-school cultural events in Chennai and worked as a cricket commentator. Beyond his professional endeavors, RJ Balaji has actively contributed to social causes.

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji was born and raised in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. During his college days, he discovered his talent for communication and interaction. Therefore, he decided to pursue a career in media.

He began his career in showbiz as a voice artist in Puthagam (2013) and made his acting debut in Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru. He rose to fame with Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). Over the years, he appeared in multiple films like Jil Jung Juk, Pugazh, Devi, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Spyder.

Balaji became a leading actor with LKG in 2019, which was a major box-office success. He made his directorial debut with Mookuthi Amman in 2020 and continued directing with Veetla Vishesham in 2022. It was a remake of Badhaai Ho. His latest film Run Baby Run also received positive reviews.

RJ Balaji addresses Nayanthara vs Dhanush controversy

Nayanthara stirred a controversy by posting an open letter to Dhanush on her social media handle. In the letter, she criticized him for blocking the use of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her Netflix documentary. She also expressed her anger at Dhanush for sending her a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore over a brief 3-second behind-the-scenes clip used in the trailer.

Addressing the issue, RJ Balaji told Galatta at a fan festival, "Much like you, I found out about this online, too. The audience seems to be entertained. But what can I say? Dhanush sir didn’t respond to it. Who am I to comment on this?"

Meanwhile, RJ Balaji was last seen in the 2024 film titled Singapore Saloon.

