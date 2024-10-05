South Newsmakers of the Week: Konda Surekha’s remark on Naga Chaitanya & Samantha’s divorce, Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan’s trailer, and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

It's Saturday and Pinkvilla is back with its weekend special South Newsmakers of the Week. Like always, we will check out some of the top news updates from the South film Industry that kept the social media buzzing this past week. We witnessed some of the biggest happenings in the entertainment world. Whether it is the derogatory remarks made by the Telangana minister on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Rajinikanth getting hospitalized or the untimely death of veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, there were many highs and lows in the industry. Without further delay, take a look at the top 6 news from the week.

TOP 5 SOUTH NEWSMAKERS OF THE WEEK

1. Rajinikanth’s health update

Last week got all Thalaivar fans worried as superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Monday, September 30. Reports suggested the Jailer actor was rushed to the hospital after he experienced a severe stomach ache.

Fortunately, Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital after a successful medical procedure. The actor was said to have a swelling in a blood vessel leaving his heart. Now, the actor has been recovering well and after his discharge, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to everyone who had wished him well during these last days.

His post read, “My heartfelt thanks to my politician friends, colleagues in cinema, my friends, well-wishers, and media friends for hoping a speedy recovery for me after recently being hospitalized. Moreover, a special thanks to the people who made me, my fans who have prayed for my well-being with their limitless love. (translation)”

2. Thalapathy 69 cast reveal

After Venkat Prabhu’s The GOAT, Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up for his last film Thalapathy 69 with director H.Vinoth. While the movie has been creating a significant amount of craze on social media, the makers revealed the lead characters of the film recently.

After Kanguva, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has officially joined the cast of Thalapathy 69 marking it his second Tamil film. Apart from Bobby Deol, actresses Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju will also be seen sharing the screen with Thalapathy Vijay. Moreover, the Bigil actor has collaborated with his Leo’s co-star Gautham Vasudev Menon for his last film.

3. Konda Surekha’s comments on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce

The South film industry came together after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha sparked controversy with her defamatory remarks about Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce.

As per a report in the Deccan Herald, the minister claimed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) was the reason behind the former couple's separation. Following Surekha's remarks, many actors from the Industry came out lashing out at the politician.

Legendary actor Nagarjuna expressed his disappointment with Telangana Minister Konda Surekha and criticized her actions with a social media post. The Kubera actor also filed a case against the politician. Nagarjuna accused her of attempting to tarnish the reputation and image of his family. In the latest turn of events, as quoted by the actor, he will file another Rs 100 crore defamation case against Konda Surekha.

It is pertinent to mention that soon after the Telangana minister’s comments went viral. Both reacted to the issue by sharing social media posts.

4. Vettaiyan’s trailer OUT!

Ahead of the release of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Vettaiyan on October 10, 2024, the makers released a captivating teaser from the film on October 2. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the action film features the actor as an honest IPS officer known to be an encounter specialist.

The 2-minute and 39-second-long trailer follows a police department in a social premise where things go wrong. Rajinikanth, an encounter specialist, faces an ideological opponent, Amitabh Bachchan, who advocates for a more humane approach. The trailer features actors like Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, and Abhirami in key roles.

5. Game Changer’s song Raa Macha Macha OUT!

Ram Charan’s much-awaited film Game Changer is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of his career. While moviegoers were already excited about the movie, the makers of S Shankar’s directorial dropped its second single on September 30.

Composed by Thaman, the track named Raa Macha Macha is musically crooned by Nakash Aziz and penned by Anantha Sriram in Telugu. The song features Ram Charan in some power-packed moves with multiple folk dance styles enriching the screens.

Moreover, Ram Charan is seen dancing to the tunes of the electrifying song in a colorful setup. Moreover, Raa Macha Macha has references to several folk-style dance cultures which included forms from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal.

6. Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri’s death

Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad lost his only daughter Gayatri in a heart attack in October As per reports, she was rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad late last night on October 4 after she complained of chest pain. However, despite immense efforts by doctors, Gayatri passed away during the treatment.

Celebrities like Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi with his wife also turned up at the funeral of Rajendra Prasad’s daughter. Apart from them, actors like Jr NTR, Nani, and others expressed their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical or mental illness, do not hesitate to seek help from medical professionals.

ALSO READ: Matka Teaser OUT: Varun Tej Konidela takes on a menacing avatar as he plays a retro godfather role who should not be messed with